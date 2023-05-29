Is Ampalin Scam Or Legit {May} Read Full Reviews!

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere to know if Is Ampalin Scam or Legit? Also, learn about Ampalin.shop’s features and authenticity.

Are you looking to shop for unique electronics, tools, utilities, and toys at a low price from an e-store in the United States? Did you browse Ampalin.shop and found products at low prices? But, did you know that even after 11-months from its launch, Ampalin.shop was rated as a scam and gained terrible ranking on all fronts?

Therefore, before shopping, we advise you check if Is Ampalin Scam or Legit?

Is Ampalin.shop Legit?

Ampalin.shop Creation: 18th/June/2022 at 1:29:16.

Ampalin.shop Age: 11-months and 12-days old.

Ampalin.shop Last updated on: 1st/September/2022 at 9:13:52.

Ampalin.shop Expiry: 18th/June/2023 at 1:29:16; short life expectancy.

Ampalin.shop life expectancy: expires within 20-days.

Trust score: 2%↓.

Business ranking: 42.9%↓.

Domain Authority: 1/100↓.

Alexa Rank: 0%↓.

Phishing Score: 20%↑.

Threat Profile: 41%↑.

SSL Status: its IP 172.64.80.1 has Low Organization Validated SSL certificate for 79-days.

Malware Score: 41%↑.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: 22%↑.

Spam Score: 8%↓.

Place of origin: AZ, USA.

Connection Security: Ampalin.shop uses a secured HTTPS protocol.

Status of Blacklisting: Ampalin.shop is not blacklisted.

Ampalin Reviews of owner’s Identity and Contact: censored using GoDaddy LLC paid services.

Backlinks: 2 DoFollow links.

Contact person: unspecified.

Brief:

Ampalin.shop is an e-store selling more than 1,548 items. Most of the items are utilities and toys used outdoors. Ampalin.shop did not specify its mission. It is a one-stop for adventurous people who require outdoor tools. Ampalin.shop sells:

Sports and outdoor equipment,

Water sports,

Collections of unique items,

Hunting,

Toys and games, and

Lawn mowers.

Features:

Buy utilities and toys at: https://www.Ampalin.shop/.

Price: between $39.00 to $68.98.

Company number: unspecified.

Physical Address: unspecified;; a negative highlight to check Is Ampalin Scam or Legit ?

Email address: support@Ampalin.shop, a genuine business email.

Phone (or) Whatsapp number: unspecified.

Store locations: unspecified.

Warranty: Ampalin.shop disclaimed providing any type of warranty.

Guarantee: Ampalin.shop disclaimed providing any type of guarantee.

Privacy policy: Mentioned but plagiarized on Ampalin.shop.

Delivery Policy: orders are delivered within 5-days by Ampalin.shop.

Cancellation Policy: unspecified.

Shipping Policy: Ampalin.shop takes 15-days to process orders.

Return Policy: Ampalin.shop allows 30-days to return items. Certain items are categorized as non-returnable.

Refunds Policy: refund policy is clubbed with the return policy. However, refund terms were not mentioned except that the shipping fee is non-refundable; ; accounted to check Is Ampalin Scam or Legit ?

Cookies Policy: unspecified.

Tracking: not possible on Ampalin.shop.

Carrier details: unspecified.

Cancellation fee: unspecified.

Restocking fee: no fee.

Mode of Payment: PayPal/MasterCard/Visa/Discover/Amex in US$.

Terms and Conditions: Mentioned but plagiarized on Ampalin.shop.

Exchanges: Ampalin.shop recommends returning and reordering the items.

Mode of refund: unspecified.

Refund timeline: unspecified.

FAQ: not present on Ampalin.shop.

Newsletters: published by Ampalin.shop.

Pros:

Friendly UI of Ampalin.shop with searching, filtering, and sorting options

The product included detailed specifications and images on Ampalin.shop

All items are sold at upfront low prices

Huge collection of products offering choices to customers

Cons determining Is Ampalin Scam or Legit:

Though free shipping is supported, the shipping cap is unspecified

Inadequate information about several terms of customer importance

Special offers were excluded, but products offered unrealistic 70% discounts

Users are allowed to order infinite quantities at Ampalin.shop

Return authorization and returning Address needs to be obtained from customer service

Difficult to contact Ampalin.shop’s customer service

Customers Reviews:

Ampalin.shop does not support product reviews and blogging. Click here to know about PayPal scams, as nine websites and three YouTube reviews suggest that Ampalin.shop is a scam.

Social media links and relationships:

As ascertained in Ampalin Reviews , Ampalin.shop is not present on social media and excluded social media links on its website.

Conclusion:

Ampalin.shop seems a scam due to terrible trust, business, DA, Alexa ranking and malware, high suspicion, threat, and phishing scores. Click here to learn about trust score. Ampalin.shop seems highly risky for users’ devices, payment, and personal data. No users posted reviews/ratings about Ampalin.shop on social media or customer review websites. Click here to know about credit card scams, as no customer acknowledged receiving a delivery from Ampalin.shop.

Is Ampalin Scam or Legit – FAQ

Q1. Who is the registrar of Ampalin.shop?

GoDaddy LLC.

Q2. Ampalin.shop uses how many servers?

Servers serial chain numbers b3bddff8a7845bbce903a04135b34a45, 079e492886376fd40848c23fc631e463, and 4001772137d4e942b8ee76aa3c640ab7 targeting emma.ns.cloudflare.com(IP 173.245.58.112) and jermaine.ns.cloudflare.com(IP 108.162.195.157) located in USA.

Q3. How much is the visitor count of Ampalin.shop?

Zero visitors monthly with a $0 traffic value.

Q4. Who is the ISP of Ampalin.shop?

CloudFlare Inc., BR.

Q5. How much is the speed of Ampalin.shop?

A load time of 2.42 seconds, 70% D-performance grade, is considered slow.