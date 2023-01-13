Is Beteschz Scam Or Legit {Jan} Read Customer Reviews

This post on Is Beteschz Scam or Legit will give you genuine reviews about the Beteschz store. Kindly read the full post.

Do you know about the Beteschz store? Are you finding attractive balls to surprise your kids? Beteschz is a store that is popular in the United States. Beteschz has recently become known to many people and buyers are curious to know if Is Beteschz Scam or Legit? the store is real or fake. We can examine the store’s legitimacy through various methods which you will read in this post.

So let’s start the review.

Is Beteschz legit?

Beteschz is a well-known online store that sells balls for kids. The store has an amazing and alluring collection. So many people are already attracted towards the products of this store but are perplexed to decide if the store deliver good products or not. So we will discuss some elements here:

Domain Registration : The domain of the Beteschz website was launched on 8 August 2022.

Beteschz Reviews : The Beteschz store has not received a customer response.

Domain Expiry : The domain of the Beteschz website will expire on 8 August 2023.

Trust score : The Beteschz store has a medium trust rate of 60%.

Data encryption : The website is secured with HTTPS protocol.

Policies : The policies of the Beteschz store are mentioned on the website.

Missing information : Information about the owner of the website is not found.

Brief about Beteschz .

Beteschz is an online portal that has an amazing collection of balls. The store has various balls with amazing designs on them. Let’s look at some products:

Five-color Olympic ball

Smiley face ball

Pink cherry blossom ball

Is Beteschz Scam or Legit? Till now you might have got mixed thoughts as to whether trust this site or not. We can not confirm the legitimacy of this store at this point. There are some more aspects that are mandatory to be discussed.

Features of Beteschz .

Url : https://www.beteschz.com/

Email address : lissetteliggans6@gmail.com

Phone number : (530)-208-0694

Store Address : Santa Cruz 95062 California, 331 Soquel Avenue

Shipment Policy : The store provides free shipping in the USA.

Delivery mode : Buyers can make payments through PayPal only.

Positive Highlights

Shipment is free in the USA.

Store address, phone number, and email id are mentioned.

Negative Highlights

Buyers’ responses are unavailable.

Beteschz Reviews

Beteschz store has become known to thousands of people in a very short period. After researching the customer reviews of this store we found nothing. The official website does not have a customer response on it. The customer response is also missing on the online review websites. Apart from this, the Beteschz website is unavailable on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

The site has got zero ratings and reviews on the online website review platforms. So the customer reviews of this store are not found. You can refer to this post if you want safety tips from PayPal Scamming.

In a nutshell

Wrapping up the post on Is Beteschz Scam or Legit, we found that the trust rate of the Beteschz store is an average that is 60%. The life expectancy is also not very long. The store has a life expectancy of fewer than six months. The customer reviews are also missing. Hence, the site does not seem trustworthy and buyers should wait for the response of customers. Click here to stay protected from credit card scams. Visit this link for more details on Balls.

What are your thoughts on this post? Comment your views in the comment section given below.

Is Beteschz Scam or Legit : Frequently asked questions.

Q1. What is Beteschz?

Beteschz is an online store that has an amazing ball collection. The store has various unique balls with different designs on each of them.

Q2. What is the trust rate of the Beteschz store?

The trust rate of the Beteschz store is 60%. This is an average trust rate that a site could have.

Q3. Who can purchase from this store?

The store deals in online selling. So any customer can contact the store and purchase items from it.

Q4. When was the store launched?

The store is not much old. It was launched recently on 8 August 2022.

Q5. Is Beteschz Scam or Legit?

As per the research, buyers should not trust this site as there are no reviews of customers on this store. Also, the site was registered less than six months ago.

Q6. When will the store website expire?

The store’s website will expire on 8 August 2023.