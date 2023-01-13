Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere to know Is Defaliation Scam or Legit? Also, learn its features, legitimacy and customer reviews.

Are you looking to purchase sneakers and women’s casual wear online in the United States? Do you prefer huge discounts and free shipping on buying more items? But, among several unauthentic sites, are you looking to shop from only genuine e-stores? Before shopping, do you prefer to read a full review of the commercial stores?

Defaliation.com is a website selling women’s casual wear and sneakers. Let’s scrutinize Defaliation.com to check Is Defaliation Scam or Legit?

Is Defaliation Legit?

Defaliation Creation— 15th November 2022 at 02:53:06.

Defaliation Age— one month and twenty-eight days old.

Defaliation Last updated on— 15th November 2022 at 11:22:52.

Defaliation Expiry— 15th November 2023 at 02:53:06.

Trust score— a terrible 1%.

Business ranking— a below-average 47.6%.

Domain Authority— a terrible 1/100.

Place of origin— China.

Suspicious Websites Proximity— 24%.

Threat Profile— 36%.

Phishing Score— 27%.

Malware Score— 36%.

Spam Score— 2%.

Alexa Ranking— a poor 814,386.

Status of Blacklisting— Defaliation is not blacklisted.

Connection Security— Defaliation uses a secured HTTPS connection.

SSL Status— its IP 104.18.128.14 has a valid SSL certificate for the next 33 days.

Defaliation Reviews Owner’s Identity and Contact— censored using paid Whois services.

Contact person— unspecified on Defaliation.

Brief:

Defaliation.com is a new online fashion store. However, even approximately two months after its launch, it gained a poor trust score. Defaliation.com did not mention its mission statement.

It is challenging to contact Defaliation customer service as the contact number is unspecified, and live chat is not working. Hence, it isn’t easy to obtain return labels. Defaliation.com sells:

1406 hot sales items,

968 Western wears,

976 tops,

527 shoes,

112 handbags,

149 bottoms,

277 accessories,

200 linen, and

155 dresses

Features determining Is Defaliation Scam or Legit:

Buy women’s casual wear and sneakers at— https://www.defaliation.com/.

Social media Links— inactive links included for Pinterest, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Price— starts from $3.32.

Physical Address— Bin Estrella GmbH, Pallaswiesenstraβe 180, 64293 Darmstadt’ Germany. The address is genuine.

Company number— de-064110000

Email address— service@defaliation.com, found to be genuine.

Live Chat Support— inactive.

Customer Reviews and blogs— not supported.

Terms and Conditions— Mentioned but plagiarized on Defaliation.

Privacy policy— Mentioned but plagiarized on Defaliation.

Store locator— not included on Defaliation.

Delivery Policy— the standard orders are delivered within eight to fifteen days.

Shipping Policy— Free shipping is offered on orders over $39.99. Orders are not shipped to military addresses, considered to check Is Defaliation Scam or Legit ?

Processing time— Defaliation.com takes three to five days to process an order.

Tracking— not possible on Defaliation.

Return Policy— thirty days are allowed to return an item.

Restocking fee— no fee.

Exchange— Defaliation does not offer exchanges.

Refunds Policy— product pages specify a 100% refund guarantee.

Mode of Payment— via MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and DinnersClub credit cards in US$, CA$, €, and AU$.

Pros:

Defaliation.com offers whooping 4,770 items for sale

Detailed product descriptions and images are included on Defaliation

Defaliation offers worldwide shipping

Different colors and sizes of items are offered

Pricing of flat $29.99 to $49.99 is offered on purchasing 10 to 20 items

Cons:

Defaliation.com is registered in a high-risk country, accounted to check Is Defaliation Scam or Legit?

Several low-rated websites were found on the server hosting Defaliation.com

Carriers, cancellation policy, cancellation fee, refund timeline and mode, and phone (or) WhatsApp number are not specified at Defaliation.

Defaliation has a low number of visitors

Unrealistic discounts of up to 30% are offered at Defaliation

Defaliation.com allows ordering 995 quantities of the same item

The size of clothing and shoes may differ as they are shipped from a different country

The poor interface of Defaliation.com, without searching, filtering, (or) sorting options

Customers Reviews:

Fourteen websites and one YouTube reviews suggest Defaliation.com as a scam. No customer acknowledgment was present about receiving a delivery from Defaliation.com.

No user Defaliation Reviews were present on customer review sites, social media, (or) elsewhere on the internet. Poduct reviews are not supported by Defaliation.com. Please read about avoiding credit card scams as Defaliation.com accepts only credit card payments.

Conclusion:

Defaliation.com registered in China, did not specify its affilation with the German company Bin Estrella GmbH. Due to poor trust, business, DA, Alexa, suspicion, malware, spam, threat, and phishing scores, Defaliation.com seems illegitimate. Defaliation.com is not recommended in absence of customers delivery acknowledgments, reviews, and ratings.Therefore, read about PayPal diddles to avoid online rackets.

Were Defaliation reviews informative? Please comment below on this article about Defaliation reviews.

Is Defaliation Scam or Legit – FAQ

Q1. Is Defaliation.com present on social media?

No.

Q2. Does Defaliation.com supports FAQ and newsletters?

Yes.

Q3. Is Defaliation.com safe for user PII, personal and payment data, and devices?

No.