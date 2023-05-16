Is Foisge Scam Or Legit {May} Check Full Reviews!

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere to know if Is Foisge Scam or Legit? Also, learn about Foisge’s features and authenticity.

Are you looking to buy woman’s clothing from a wholesale e-store in the United States? Did you know that Foisge.com sells low-cost clothing and offers free shipping? But did you know that Foisge is registered in a high-risk country? Did you know Tranco’s traffic rank for Foisge suggests a low visitor count? Did you know that Foisge has a short life expectancy?

Therefore, we suggest you check if Is Foisge Scam or Legit?

Is Foisge Legit?

Foisge Creation: 24th/April/2023 at 7:58:15.

Foisge Age: 23-days old.

Foisge Last updated on: 24th/April/2023 at 17:01:12.

Foisge Expiry: 24th/April/2024 at 7:58:15.

Foisge life expectancy: expires within 11-months and 9-days.

Business ranking: 39.5%↓.

Trust score: 1%↓.

Domain Authority: 2/100↓.

Alexa Rank: 0%↓.

Place of origin: China.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: 26%↑.

Threat Profile: 33%↑.

Phishing Score: 33%↑.

Malware Score: 10%↑.

Spam Score: 26%↑.

Status of Blacklisting: Foisge is not blacklisted.

Connection Security: Foisge uses a secured HTTPS protocol.

SSL Status: its IP 104.18.129.14 has Low-Organization Validated SSL certification for 68-days.

Foisge Reviews of owner’s Identity and Contact: Husam Ben Fadel has been the director since 17th/January/2013. His address is 49 Woodfield Road,Broadheath,Altrincham,Cheshire,England-WA144ET. But, his contact number and email are censored using DNSPod Inc., paid services.

Backlinks: one.

Brief:

Foisge.com is a new e-store selling clothing. However, its mission statement informs that it supplies daily necessities and household goods. Foisge follows European safety standards and EN71 regulations to provide good product quality.

However, its mission statement is generic and stolen from apeimo.com/pages/about-us, uniwiinc.com/pages/about-us, and dlitriny.shop/page/custom/about-us, eplanletjxi.com/pages/id-5. Foisge sells 80 products, including:

Woman’s pants,

Vest,

T-shirts and tops,

Long dresses, Etc.

Features determining Is Foisge Scam or Legit:

Buy woman’s clothing at: https://www.foisge.com/.

Price: between $19.87 to $55.14.

Physical Address: Fadel-Beatty Ltd, Suite 10542,Balmoral Industrial Estate,Abbeylands South,Navan Meath,C15DD72,Ireland. The address is fake and listed on several fraudulent websites.

Company number: 709295.

Guarantee: 30-day month back.

Privacy policy: Mentioned clearly on Foisge.

Email address: support@foisge.com, a genuine business email.

Delivery Policy: All orders are delivered within 25-days by Foisge.

Shipping Policy: Foisge takes 3-days to process orders. Standard shipping under 39.99 will incur a $4.99 shipping fee, and expedited orders $7.99

Tracking: not possible on Foisge; a negative highlight to check Is Foisge Scam or Legit ?

Terms and Conditions: Mentioned clearly on Foisge.

Cancellation Policy: Foisge allows cancellation within 24-hrs before shipment.

Cancellation fee: no fee.

Return Policy: Foisge allows 14-days to return items.

Exchanges: exchange timeline varies depending on the product.

Restocking fee: no fee.

Refunds Policy: Foisge sends a message if refunds are approved.

Refund timeline: 21-days.

Mode of refund: mode of payment used at Foisge.

Mode of Payment: Visa/MasterCard/MastroCard/Discover/JCB/Amex/DinnersClub in more than 200 global currencies.

Newsletters: not published by Foisge.

FAQ: not present on Foisge.

Cookies policy/carrier details/store locations/phone (or) whatsapp number/warranty/contact person: unspecified; accounted to check Is Foisge Scam or Legit ?

Pros:

All clothing at Foisge is offered at a discount

Free international shipping is supported for orders above $39.99

Detailed product specification and image illustration is present

Cons:

Unrealistic discounts of up to 32% are offered

Free shipping cap and delivery timelines are contradicted on product pages

Foisge allows ordering infinite quantities

Shipping fee is applied and miscalculated on orders above $39.99

The size of clothing might differ

Customers Reviews:

Product reviews on Foisge are yet to be rated. Foisge.com does not support blogging. Click here to learn about PayPal fraud, as six websites and two YouTube Foisge Reviews suggest that Foisge.com is possibly a scam.

Social media links and relationships:

Foisge is not present on any social media platforms and excluded links on Foisge.com.

Conclusion:

Foisge.com seems illegitimate due to terrible trust, business, DA, Alexa, high suspicion, malware, threat, phishing, and spam scores. Click here to learn about phishing. Hence, it seems high-risk website for user devices, personal and payment details. Click here to learn about credit card fraud, as no customer acknowledged receiving delivery from Foisge, and no user posted reviews and rating on social media or customer review websites.

Were Foisge's reviews informative?

Is Foisge Scam or Legit – FAQ

Q1. Foisge uses how many servers?

Servers serial chain numbers 0203bc50a32753f0918022edf1 and 77bd0d6cdb36f91aea210fc4f058d30d targeting fitch.dnspod.net(IP 1.12.0.1) and ingrid.dnspod.net(IP 1.12.0.4) located in China.

Q2. Who is registrar of Foisge?

DNSPod, Inc.

Q3. How much is visitor count of Foisge?

Zero visitors monthly with a $0 traffic value.

Q4. How much is speed of Foisge?

A load time of 2.07 seconds, 81% B-performance grade, is considered fast.

Q5. Who is ISP of Foisge?

Shenzhen Dianjiang Technology Co Ltd, China.