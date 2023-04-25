Is Hadeiz Scam Or Legit {April} Read Reviews Here!

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere to know if Is Hadeiz Scam or Legit? Also, learn about Hadeiz’s features and authenticity.

Are you looking to shop for unique, internationally styled, trendy women’s dresses from an online store in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, or the United States? Did you browse Hadeiz.com offering huge discounts and free shipping? Did you know that hadeiz.com gained considerable threat, suspicion, and malware scores? Did you know that Hadeiz was registered with Alibaba Cloud Computing Ltd from China? Tranco’s ranking suggests Hadeiz.com has poor visitor count.

So, let’s check Is Hadeiz Scam or Legit?

source: dodbuzz

Is Hadeiz Legit?

Hadeiz Creation: 9th/January/2023 at 7:15:59.

Hadeiz Age: 3-months and 17-days old.

Hadeiz Last updated on: 9th/January/2023 at 7:16:00.

Hadeiz Expiry: 9th/January/2024 at 7:15:59.

Hadeiz’s life expectancy: expires within 8-months and 16-days.

Business ranking: 58.9%↑.

Trust score: 1%↓.

Domain Authority: 1/100↓.

Alexa Rank: 0%↓.

Place of origin: China.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: 13%↑.

Threat Profile: 18%↑.

Phishing Score: 9%↓.

Malware Score: 18%↑.

Spam Score: 7%↓.

Status of Blacklisting: Hadeiz is not blacklisted.

Connection Security: Hadeiz uses a secured HTTPS protocol.

SSL Status: IP 104.17.232.29 has Medium-Organization Validated SSL certification for 258 days.

Hadeiz Reviews on owner’s Identity and Contact: censored using net.cn paid services.

Backlinks: 1-DoFollow.

Brief:

Hadeiz.com is young website selling women’s clothing. However, its mission statement contradicts its line of business by mentioning that Hadeiz aims to supply household goods and daily necessities.

Hadeiz aims at fair business and aspires to become world’s most customer-centric company. Hadeiz aims to become brand that can be trusted for bringing happiness, quality products, and affordable prices. Hadeiz sells:

29 t-shirts,

7 Sets, and

29 dresses

Features:

Buy women’s dresses at: https://hadeiz.com/.

Price: between $8.56 to $63.76; accounted to check Is Hadeiz Scam or Legit ?

Physical Address: Fadel Beatty Ltd, Suite 10542, Balmoral Industrial Estate, Abbeylands South, Navan Meath-C15DD72, Ireland. Address is fake and listed on several unauthentic websites.

Registration number: 709295.

Guarantee: 90-day money back on several items.

Warranty: lifetime warranty on several items.

Privacy policy: Mentioned but plagiarized on Hadeiz.

Email address: support@hadeiz.com, genuine business email and hadeiz@gmail.com, free and generic email service.

Delivery Policy: orders are delivered within 10 to 25-days by Hadeiz.

Shipping Policy: Hadeiz takes one to 3-days to process orders. Express shipment costs $7.99, and orders below $39.99 incur $4.99 shipment fee; considered to review Is Hadeiz Scam or Legit ?

Tracking: possible at hadeiz.com/pages/track-your-order.

Terms and Conditions: Mentioned but plagiarized on Hadeiz.

Cancellation Policy: Hadeiz allows cancellation of unpaid orders within 24-hrs and paid orders within 2-days.

Cancellation fee: no fee.

Return Policy: Hadeiz accepts returns within 14-days.

Exchanges: not supported.

Restocking fee: no fee.

Refunds Policy: Hadeiz examines returned items and notifies if refund is approved.

Refund timeline: 21-days.

Mode of refund: mode of payment used at Hadeiz.

Mode of Payment: Visa, MasterCard, Discover, Amex, JCB, and DinnersClub in £, $, €, CA$, A$, ₹, and ¥.

Newsletters: published by Hadeiz; a positive highlight to check Is Hadeiz Scam or Legit ?

FAQ: not present on Hadeiz.

Contact person, Phone (or) Whatsapp number, Store locations, Carrier details, Cookies Policy: unspecified.

Pros:

Free worldwide shipping is offered on orders above $39.99

Get 10% discount on subscribing to newsletters

Detailed specifications, sizes, colors and images are included on Hadeiz

Cons:

Unrealistic 60% discounts are offered

Hadeiz allows ordering 999 quantities irrespective of stocks

The size of dresses offered on Hadeiz may differ in actual size

Customers Reviews:

Product reviews on Hadeiz are yet to be rated. Hadeiz does not support blogging. Click here to learn about PayPal fraud, as 24 website Hadeiz Reviews and 10 YouTube reviews suggest hadeiz.com is possibly scam.

Social media links and relationships: Hadeiz is not present on social media and did not specify links on Hadeiz.com.

Conclusion:

Hadeiz.com is scam due to its poor trust, business, Alexa, and DA scores. Click here to know more about Business Score. Hence, Hadeiz is unsafe for users’ devices, payment and payment data. Click here to read about credit card fraud, as no customer acknowledged receiving delivery from Hadeiz.com, and no reviews/ratings were present on customer reviews websites (or) social media.

Were Hadeiz’s reviews informative? Please comment below on this article about Hadeiz.

Is Hadeiz Scam or Legit – FAQ

Q1. Hadeiz uses how many servers?

Servers serial chain numbers 03d07d5d67ccd09455ab83234e9db57d and 0a3787645e5fb48c224efd1bed140c3c targeting dns13.hichina.com(IP 139.224.142.112) and dns14.hichina.com(IP 47.118.199.211).

Q2. Who is registrar of Hadeiz?

Hichina.com.

Q3. How much are visitors’ count of Hadeiz?

Zero visitor count monthly.

Q4. How much is speed of Hadeiz?

A load time of 3 seconds, 71% C-performance grade, is considered slow.

Q5. Who is ISP of Hadeiz?

CloudFlare Inc, USA.