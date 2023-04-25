Is Warekas Scam Or Legit {April} Read Reviews Here!

Is Warekas Scam or Legit? We have shared the complete facts on the reliability of this website. To know it, kindly read this post.

Are you searching for any online platform with an amazing collection of study lamps? You can get a variety of options at the Warekas Shop. The shop is famous in the United States. But, Is Warekas Scam or Legit? If you want to know about the permissibility of the Warekas shop, then you can find out all the mandatory details regarding the authenticity here. Kindly read this post till the last

The Reliability of the Warekas Shop!

Registration Date : July 28, 2022, is the creation date of the Warekas Shop. The site looks like a newly created domain.

Trust Index: An inferior trust index of 14.2/100 has been detected on this website. We cannot rely fully on this site.

Malware Score: The website has a malware count of 15/100.

Phishing Count : This site has a phishing count of around 22/100.

Customer Reviews : It does not have Warekas Reviews on any online platform.

Social Accounts : There is a page on Facebook having 1/5 ratings based on 24 customer reviews.

Missed Data: The shop has not mentioned its owner’s updates. The details on the address and phone number look copied.

Data Security: This website uses an HTTPS server that helps to secure the data of the users using this site.

Overview of the Warekas Shop

Warekas shop sells different kinds of lamps and playful toys for kids. You can shop varieties of collections like:

Dobi Table Lamp

Mini LED Desk

Leaf Table Lamp

Bear Magnetic Toy

Winkel Boxed

Characteristics, as examined in Is Warekas Scam or Legit!

URL: https://warekas.com/

Email Id: support@warekas.com

Address Details: Shown in picture format that looks copied.

Phone Number: It is available in a picture format that looks fake.

There are no customer opinions on any product of the domain.

Return Policy: The shoppers can return the goods within 14 days.

Shipping Policy: The goods are delivered within 7-15 days under the standard shipping option.

Payment Modes: Maestro, MasterCard, American Express, Visa, etc.

Positive Highlights

The site offers free shipping on products over $40.

The Email is available.

Negative Highlights

The page on Facebook has a poor customer rating.

No online shopping station has reviewed its collection.

Warekas Reviews

The shop has a limited collection of lamps and toys. But, none of their product has been reviewed on their official website. Moreover, Warekas shop does not have any testimonials on any online review portal. This means their collection has not been liked by any shop. Moreover, they got a page on Facebook having 1/5 reviews based on twenty-four customer reviews. It shows red flags and thus we cannot say if it seems an authentic website. No accounts are available on any other portal. Thus, we can say that this website seems not a genuine platform. So, Is Warekas Scam or Legit? Some valuable facts based on the methods to prevent PayPal Scammers have been shared here.

Final Summary

Wrapping up this post, we have provided the full facts on the Warekas Shop. We found that the shop was created around nine months ago. The trust index on this website is extremely poor. We cannot believe this website until it gets good legitimacy details. You can check out some worthwhile facts to prevent Credit Card Scammers. To seek more information on Lamp, kindly go to this link.

Would you like to shop from the Warekas shop? Kindly share your thoughts in the reply box below.

Is Warekas Scam or Legit: Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What types of collections are offered in the Warekas shop?

Ans. The Warekas shop has a different collection of lamps. They have study lamps and some toys for kids.

Q2. What is the return policy of this website?

Ans. The goods are eligible to return within 14 days.

Q3. Are there any online sites sharing reviews on this website?

Ans. No, no online sites are sharing any customer reviews on the collection of this website.

Q4. Is the website available on social media?

Ans. Yes, the website is available on Facebook having 1/5 reviews.

Q5. Is Warekas Scam or Legit?

Ans. Warekas shop does not seem legit because it got a short life expectancy of nine months and a poor trust index.

Q6. What is the life expectancy of the Warekas shop?

Ans. Since the website was enrolled on July 28, 2022, it has nine months of life expectancy.