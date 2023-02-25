Is Leideli Scam or Legit {Feb 2023} Honest Reviews!

This article below specifies all the authentic information regarding Leideli Portal and customer feedback to verify Is Leideli Scam or Legit.

Is This Portal Legit? Check The Details Now!

The domain of this web store was registered on 13th March 2015.

The domain will expire soon, next year on 13th March 2024.

Owner’s information is not found.

This web store is available on various social media sites on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

Alexa has not displayed any ranking for this site.

This web store is not detected by any scam page.

Customers Reviews are available on the official Portal.

Website popularity is very poor, that is 0.

This site receives 58.4 rank out of 100.

Https connection protects customers’ personal details on this site. One does not need to tense about their personal information shared on this Portal.

Leideli Reviews, Regarding This Online Portal

It is an online shop that offers the best prices on goods like clothing, jewellery, personal care products, and others. The buyer will discover a lot of helpful items right here when it relates to living and housing. It’s nice that there are thorough product descriptions for each item.

When buying different products from this Portal, one can get discounts. Even though this website appears to be trustworthy, you should verify the site’s authenticity before trusting in it.

Specific Information Regarding Leideli Online Shop

The registered URL is https://www.leideli.com/ .

The Email address is support@mail.leideli.com

064110000 is the contact number.

180,64293 Pallaswiesenstraße Darmstadt, Germany is the company’s physical address.

The company is registered under the name of Bin Estrella GmbH.

Standard shipping time is 10 to 15 business days.

Thirty days return policy is valid on this Portal.

Thirty days exchange policy is also applicable.

The online payment options are Visa, American Express, P PayPal, Dinners Club, Discover and Credit card.

Advantages of This Web Portal

Https connection secures all the user’s personal information.

Contact number, email ID and physical address are available.

This store offers a wide range of clothing options.

Various payment methods are available.

This site is available on social media accounts.

Leideli Reviews are also available.

Disadvantages of This Shop

Information about the owner is not available.

The domain shows a low life span.

Checkout Customer Reviews Regarding Leideli Online Shop

Customers’ feedback plays an important role in finding the authenticity of any site. The presence of customer ratings on the official webpage is an excellent sign, but not all the products received good ratings.

Additionally social media sites lack customers' feedback regarding this portal. As a result, it is advisable to investigate all information related to online shop.

The Last Words

After thoroughly studying, we conclude that this Leideli does not appear to be fraudulent. The presence of Leideli Reviews and social media accounts is a positive sign. Still, the lack of information about this online shop raises concerns about the site's truthfulness.

Is Leideli Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q1. Doe this shop offer free shipping?

Yes, on all orders above 49.99 dollars.

Q2. Does this store accept cash payments?

No, only online payment is applicable.

Q3. Can one cancel the order?

Yes, within 12 hours of purchase.

Q4. Does this a store scam?

As per authentic information, it doesn’t appear to be a scam.

Q5. Does this site provide a tracking link?

Yes, this site provides a tracking number and link to the customers.

Q6. What are returnable products?

Wrong shipped and damaged are returnable products.

Q7. Are there any guidelines specified for returning items?

Yes, one could check on the official Portal.

Q9. How to return a product?

Through mail id