Is Nicfo.shop Scam or Legit {Feb 2023} Find Reviews!

The written post will make you aware, Is Nicfo.shop Scam or Legit by grabbing all the reviews and essential credentials.

Do you want to shop for exclusive and new products at reasonable prices? As the winter season is taking off from its hike and making summer come around, women are crazily looking for a website from which they can get all designer new outfits.

A website named Nicfo. Shop is trending in the United States. But we suggest that all our readers only get involved with trendy websites once it positively cracks all the legitimacy factors. So, before wasting any second, scroll down and find: Is Nicfo. shop Scam or Legit?

Know All the Crucial Factors to Check its Legitimacy!

The domain of this website was registered recently, i.e., on 16th December 2022.

The domain of this portal will expire within a year, i.e., on 16th December 2023.

This domain secures a valid HTTPS connection.

The trust index scored by this domain could be better, i.e., 14.9%.

This portal has gained meager website popularity, i.e., 0.

The owner’s details are partially identified under the WHOIS domain.

Any blocklisted engine has not detected this website.

Only one change from 1 unique address has been detected under IP protocol within a year.

We found negative Nicfo. shop Reviews on external reviewing websites.

It has received 22 points against proximity to suspicious websites.

The spam and threat score has gained 21 ranks individually.

The malware score received by this portal is 17.

The phishing rank received is 9 points.

Social media links are not found on the official page.

What is Nicfo. shop?

It is an online shopping portal that deals explicitly with women’s wear. In this portal, you can easily select a dress for Christmas, Activity-glitter, Bling-butterfly, and Autumn-2022. Accessories are also easily searchable on this portal, which will help you look fabulous.

Specification to know: Is Nicfo.shop Scam or Legit?

URL: https://www.nicfo.shop

Calling Number: not given

Email ID: service@nicfo.shop

Attention Hours: Monday-Saturday 8 am-9 pm Col.

Company name: DOUJIAO TRADING COMPANY LIMITED

Company address: OFFICENO.6ON12FLOOR, WEALTHCOMMERCIALCENTRE, NO.48

(This is not a returning address).

Delivery details: The estimated delivery of 2-3 business days is on the official site.

Return policy: you can initiate a return within one day of receiving the order.

Payment methods: no details are available.

Pros!

You can return an item if you are not satisfied with it.

Product descriptions are well-explained on the official site.

Company details and email id is present on the web page.

Nicfo. shop Reviews found Cons!

Social media links and calling numbers should be mentioned on the official site.

Reviews are not present on the home page.

You have only one day to initiate the return from the day of delivery.

On external reviewing sites, negative feedback is present.

The owner’s details are partially identified under the WHOIS domain.

Most of the content seems plagiarized.

The trust index present should be more manageable.

Payment methods need to be appropriately mentioned.

All the policies need to be correctly explained.

What Do Existing Customer Reviews Suggest?

Customer reviews play a vital role in determining the website’s legitimacy as they give the output of the working protocol. Unfortunately, this portal needs to include the official Nicfo.shop Reviews. Also, the external reviewing portals analyzed harmful working protocols.

On the external pages, many customers have mentioned that they have yet to receive the product, and also, no reply they are getting on the given email id. Additionally, social media links or icons are not on the official web page. In addition to this, click here to learn how to safeguard yourself from online PayPal scams.

Sum-up

The details present cannot be concluded as true because the presence of negative reviews greatly impacts the conclusion that it is not a legit portal. Therefore, prefer other legit portals. Also, click here to learn essential safety tips against Credit Card Scams.

What is your experience with this website? Please comment.

Is Nicfo.shop Scam or Legit : FAQs

Q1. Are there any other contact details?

You can send a message at (313)4159178.

Q2. How can you track your orders?

You can track your order using one of the following websites:

Q3. Which products are not eligible for a return?

Various types of goods are exempt from being returned. Perishable items such as food, flowers, newspapers, or magazines cannot be returned. We also do not accept products that are intimate or sanitary goods, hazardous materials, or flammable liquids or gasses

Q4. Are there any other additional items exempted from return?