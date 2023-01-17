Is Oriwiw Scam or Legit {Jan 2023} Get Honest Reviews!

Consider the article to know whether it Is Oriwiw Scam or Legit and get a clear vision of the website’s credibility.

Are you looking for a stylish phone case, home, and pet supplies at one online shopping site? Do you want all the items at an affordable cost? Then visit Oriwiw.com, which was recently introduced to the digital shopping marketplace.

The website has been launched in the United States and deals in various merchandise. Still need to check Is Oriwiw Scam or Legit. To know its authenticity, we will scrutinize all the essential facts.

Is Oriwiw.com a legitimate portal?

The website was launched on 11th January 2023.

The website will be going to expire on 11th January 2024

Trust score- We found a very low trust count, only 1%.

Social media icon: On the website, social media icons stated that clicking on them will open the user’s id.

Policies- In the store, you can use all the important policies.

Alexa position- 7021251.

Trust index- It is also poor.

The threat and phishing scores are- not found.

The malware score is- Missing.

Shopper’s comment- Oriwiw Reviews are missing.

Privacy statement- A valid SSL certificate.

Name of owner- In our findings, we did not get the number of its owner.

About Oriwiw.com-

To explore this online shopping portal, you will get stylish phone cases, home supplies, pet supplies and many other merchandises you can purchase here. Each item is carefully chosen to offer the best quality at a reasonable price.

The store constantly works to offer its clients a large variety of the hottest and newest products. The website provides most of the standard delivery and delivers goods to almost every country in the world.

Specification of Oriwiw.com to determine: Is Oriwiw Scam or Legit?

The web address of the website – is https://oriwiw.com/

E-mail address- service@goonswagort. com.

Telephone number- 442086385417

Company name- Meledo company limited

Store physical address- 372 Southampton Row, Great London, WC1BSHJ, United Kingdom.

Shipping time- It takes 7 to 20 days to deliver your order.

Standard shipping- It delivers within 10 to 15 days, and below orders $ 40, it charges $11.5 shipping cost.

Free Shipping – For orders above $36, it offers free shipping.

Return Policy- It accepts returns on goods within 14 days.

Refund Policy- Within a few days refund is automatically deposited in your original mode of payment.

Cancellation Policy- It accepts order cancellations before the product is shipped or produced

Payment mode- Visa, PayPal, MasterCard etc.

Is Oriwiw Scam or Legit– Go with its pros-

The website offers a vast collection of merchandise.

Buyers can use all the essential policies to make a purchase.

Various modes of payment are available with a money-back guarantee.

A valid toll-free number is stated on the website.

The website possesses a valid physical address for its store.

Cons of the website-

The website needs to be younger; created only a few days ago.

It is less popular.

It needs to add valid buyers’ feedback to gain trust.

The trust count could be better.

The website is hiding the name of its holder.

Focused on Oriwiw Reviews–

Oriwiw.com needs to be a better-designed website and add many essential details to stand as a strong online shopping site. It needs to be included on the social media page, as of now we are unable to fetch a single view from its users.

We suggest that shoppers get details about – Get a Full-Refund on PayPal Scam before making any investment with such a suspicious shopping site.

The Final Verdict-

Our findings showed that its trust count could improve, and shoppers’ reviews are unavailable. So, it can be a suspicious website and need more study. Do study- How to Get a Full Refund on a Credit Card If Scammed!

Is Oriwiw Scam or Legit-FAQs-

Q1. What is the cost of transportation?

Ans- The standard shipping below the order$40, which charges $11.5.

Q2. How many days does it take to ship your order?

Ans. Usually, it takes 7 to 15 days.

Q3. Is there any exchange policy available?

Ans. Not mentioned on the website.

Q4. What about the restocking fees?

Ans. There is no detail about it.

Q5. Does it offer worldwide shipping?

Ans. Yes, it ships products all over the world.

Q.6 What about the tracking detail of your order?

Ans- The tracking number will deliver to your e-mail address.

Q7. Is Oriwiw Scam or Legit a legitimate portal?

Ans. No, it is not a legitimate portal because it lacks important information.