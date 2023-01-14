Is Prettysean Scam or Legit: Get Completely Authentic Prettysean Reviews Here!

Get a clear insight about the website that Is Prettysean Scam or Legit by following the article’s details. Stay tuned with us for more this kind of artciles.

Do you want to look stylish this winter? Are you looking for trendy winter clothes and night dresses? So, browse Prettysean.com, a shopping portal that offers a massive variety of designer clothes. Within clothes, you can explore the collection of footwear and other accessories.

This shopping portal has been registered in the United Kingdom. But shoppers are looking for detail about Is Prettysean Scam or Legit before going with this shopping portal. So let’s read its fine detail to check its legitimacy.

Is Prettysean Scam.com an official shopping portal?

The shopping portal was commenced on 12 /07/2022

The shopping portal will end soon on- 12/07/2023.

Trust score- It does not contain a satisfactory trust score; it is so poor, only 1%.

Presence of social media symbols- We did not get any social sites symbol on its login page.

Essential policies- To avoid any fraud, shoppers can read its essential policies.

Alexa position- 2687482

Trust index- 39.1%

The threat and phishing scores collectively are 80%

The malware score is – 54%.

Buyers’ response- Prettysean Reviews are absent.

Privacy policy- An SSL certificate secures all the client’s details.

Detail of proprietor- We did not find its proprietor’s name on the portal.

What is Prettysean.com?

It is an online shopping portal that offers a vast collection of clothes and accessories. On each product, it is offering a certain amount of discount. It offers swimwear, warm jackets, footwear, jewellery, handbags, hooded sweater, cardigan and other accessories. The products offered by the website come with the finest quality. It ships products all over the world.

Specification of Prettysean.com-

Read its finest detail to know Is Prettysean Scam or Legit–

URL of shopping portal – https://prettysean.com/

Authentic e-mail address- prettysean@zvahuu.com .

Telephone number- +1 (815)-780-9623

Company name- FADEL-BEATTY LIMITED

Physical address of store – SUITE 10542, BALMORAL INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, ABBEYLANDS, NAVAN MEATH, C15 DD72, IRELAND

Shipping time- Between 3 to 4 days.

Free shipping – On orders above $35, it gives free shipping.

Return Policy- It has a 30-days return policy.

Refund Policy- The refund may take up to 14 days to deposit in the shopper’s account.

Cancellation policy- All orders can be cancelled within 6 hours.

Exchange policy- It only replaces items if they are defective or damaged.

Modes of payment: – Master Card, JCB, Amex, Visa etc.

Go through the pros whether it Is Prettysean Scam or Legit–

Shoppers can buy various clothes from one shopping site for both men and women.

The website also offers footwear for men and women.

Other accessories are also available.

Shoppers can save money by purchasing from it because it offers a discount on each product.

All the essential online shopping policies are offered by it.

Various modes of payment are available.

Cons of the website-

The shopping portal is less than a one-year-old domain.

Its trust count could be better.

Alexa’s rank could be a lot higher.

Its life span needs to be longer.

It needs to be a young portal, so not popular among the shoppers.

Focused on Prettysean Reviews –

The shopping site needs to work on its development because it contains few crucial details to get a strong online presence. We did not find its promotional page on the social platform, so we cannot get single feedback from its users. But need to know – Get a Full-Refund on PayPal Scam before making a purchase.

The Final Verdict-

Our study found that it needs proper reviews, and its trust count needs to be more satisfactory. So, it needs to be a valid shopping portal. Get the point at.Get awareness on it- How to Get a Full Refund on Credit Card If Scammed!

Is Prettysean Scam or Legit -FAQs-

Q1. What are the charges for delivery?

Ans- On orders below $35, it charges a certain amount on delivery.

Q2. How can you return your product?

Ans. Shoppers can directly contact to store to return products.

Q3. What about its cancellation policy?

Ans. It offers a cancellation policy, but discounted amounts are non-refundable.

Q4. How much does the store charge the restocking fee?

Ans. The store does not charge any extra restocking fees.

Q5. What is the amount of return shipping?

Ans. It does not charge any return shipping cost.

Q.6 Which delivery terms are used by the store?

Ans- UPS Ground, USPS First Class Mail Shipping.

Q7. Is Prettysean Scam or Legit a well-developed shopping portal?

Ans. Still, we are determining its legitimacy.

Q8. Broadly which industry is followed by the website?

Ans. Home, clothing, jewellery footwear industry followed by the website.