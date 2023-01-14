Is Tabitha Store Scam or Legit: Check Detailed Tabitha Store Reviews Now!

This post below consists of all the information regarding the authentic information and customer feedback to examine Is Tabitha Store Scam or Legit.

Do you have pets in your house? Do you want toys for your pets? Do you wish to do your research before buying something? You may find information about the website Tabitha Store here. This business has a large selection of toys for dogs and cats. These products are simple to order online. People from all across the United States and the United Kingdom asked whether it is secure to make purchases from this internet online site. If you want the same information, read this post Is Tabitha Store Scam or Legit.

Authentic Information Regarding the Tabitha Online Store

The domain of Tabitha Store has created on 23rd November 2022.

The domain has less life span and will expire this year on 23rd November 2023.

This online portal receives only a 1% trust rating from its customers.

The details of the owner are missing.

HTTPS protocol secures the customers’ details, so one do not need to worry about private information shared on this website.

This site is not available on social media accounts.

The site rank is 3069575 position in the world as per Alexa.

Any scam page does not detect this site.

Customers Reviews are not available.

Tabitha Store Reviews, regarding Tabitha Online Store

This website offers a wide selection of toys for pets. This shop also offers a useful tool for pets. The main objective of Tabitha Store is to give its customers something useful. In this online store, one may find different rotating windmills for cats, dancing fish for cats, movable winter mattresses for pets etc. This site also provides discounts on its products.

Specific Details regarding Tabitha Online Store

The official Url link of Tabitha webstore is https://tabitha.store/ .

Service24h@Tabitha.store is the mail address of this web portal.

The phone number is missing.

Is Tabitha Store Scam or Legit : This store doesn’t look to be legit due to poor trust score.

The physical Address of this store is unavailable.

The shipping procedure of this store will take 7 to 15 days.

Thirty days return policy is applicable on this website.

No details regarding the cancellation policy are available.

The payment methods are PayPal, Visa, American Express, Master Card and Maestro.

Advantages of Tabitha Store

The email id of this web portal is available.

HTTPS connection protects customers’ information.

The shipping and return policy is genuine.

This site offers a wide collection of toys for pets.

Disadvantages of Tabitha’s online shop

Tabitha Store Reviews still need to be included.

The contact number, as well as the Physical Address, need to be included.

Low life expectancy rate

Poor trust score

Customers Reviews regarding Tabitha Online Store

Everyone knows how important customer reviews are in deciding how popular a website is. Unfortunately, there are no favourable Tabitha Reviews on this domain.

This website cannot be accessible through any social media platform. Therefore, you should all study the online store’s PayPal fraud before purchasing from this site.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tabitha Store Reviews, this website has a low trustworthiness rating and does not appear legitimate. However, there needs to be more information on the owner, and this website has no social media presence.

As a result, we conclude that this is scamming portal and urge you to shop at a legitimate portal. Furthermore, we advise you to check credit card Scamming on this site.

What are your thoughts about this site? Do you also find it a scam? Please share your thoughts.

Is Tabitha Store Scam or Legit FAQs

Q1. Is this site offers a warranty for its products?

Yes, this website offers a warranty on its products.

Q2. Can Cash be used for payment?

No, only online payments are applicable.

Q3. Are there any shipping charges for purchasing from this portal?

No, there are no shipping charges for purchasing from this site.

Q4. How to return products?

Through mail id service24h@Tabitha.store

Q5. Are there any return charges for products?

Yes, return charges depend on the location where you order the product.

Q6. What type of products can be returned?

Damaged delivered and expiry products.

Q7. Is this site provides a tracking link?

No, this site doesn’t provide any tracking link.

Q8. Is this site legit?

No, As per the poor trust rating.