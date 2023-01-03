Is Reallytips Scam Or Legit {Jan} Read The Entire Review

This article shares all the details about the web portal and its products to understand Is Reallytips Scam or Legit. Follow our blog for the latest updates.

Are you looking for a shopping site to buy your desired clothes? Are you aware of the site that provides latest designer clothes? If not, this web portal is all you need to focus. The web portal is known for selling fashionable clothes. The website was created in the United States.

Today in this article, we will cover entire details about the shopping site to know Is Reallytips Scam or Legit. For more details, follow the article below.

Can Reallytips.com be a worthy web portal?

The website is known for selling amazing clothes. At the same time, buyer must look every details contained about the shopping site and its products before shopping for anything. The listed below information will confirm its worthiness:

The Web portal beginning date: The website began on 19/12/2022.

Exact Location of webpage: The website exact location is not available.

Trust ranking: The Trust rating of the website is horrible, only 1%.

Contact on Email: reallytips@gmail.com

Legitimacy of Email Id: According to Reallytips Reviews , The email Id shared by the webpage is valid.

Alexa global rank: The Global Alexa rank of the web portal is around #5623978.

Content Copied Percentage: The webpage’s copied content rate is around 0%.

Social Platform logos: There are logos of Pinterest, Twitter and Facebook on its web portal.

What is Reallytips.com?

This is a web-based shopping boutique. It has a wide collection of women clothes. It primarily deals in many fashionable clothes like Maxi dresses, Party dresses, Mid-Calf dresses, Puff sleeve vintage party dress, Elegant dress, Stylish tops, Long sleeve shirt, shoes and others. Their clothes are available in various color and sizes. The quality of which looks amazing. at the same time, it is essential to note Is Reallytips Scam or Legit.

Specifications:

The URL of Domain – Reallytips.com

The existence of website – The start date of the webpage is 19/12/2022.

The web portal expiration – The expiration of the webpage is 19/12/2023.

Phone number- No details on the contact number of the webpage is available.

Address of Webpage – The website exact location is not available.

Social Platform existence – There are logos of Pinterest, Twitter and Facebook on its web portal.

Shipping information- The web portal usually delivers the order within 8-14 days.

Name of owner- No information about the name of the owner is mentioned to know Is Reallytips Scam or Legit .

Free shipping details: Orders above $50 are allowed for free shipping service.

Product return: The webpage allows 14 days return service on its order.

Refund service – It offers refund to buyer’s real payment method.

Exchange details- There is no information on exchange service.

Return cost– Customers has to pay the shipping cost on return.

Discount on order- No details on discount on products is available.

Cancellation on order- Cancellation on order is allowed before the order is shipped.

Mode of Payment – Master card, American express, Visa, etc

Positive aspects to determining Is Reallytips Scam or Legit:

It has mentioned many payment methods.

It allows cancellation service on its orders.

It has given easy return and refund service.

It has mentioned the Email Id for customer support.

It provides free shipping on its orders.

Negative aspects of Reallytips.com:

It has not given the address of its web portal.

It charges freight on order return from customer.

It has not given its phone number for customer support.

It has not mentioned the name of its developer.

It does not allow exchange service on its order.

Reallytips Reviews:

There are no reviews on its website for the products it sells. The global Alexa ranking of the website is#5623978. The web portal is not available on social sites. Moreover, there are no reviews on social sites and online webpage. Here customer should focus- How To Get A Refund On Credit Card If Scammed?

The closing statement:

The web portal has no experience in online product selling. There are no customers for its products. The website has a terrible Trust Score . Furthermore, no reviews are available on online webpage and social websites. The webpage seems to be doubtful and buyers should be careful from such websites to avoid scam. Whereas customer should also note- How to Get a Refund on Paypal, If Scammed

Is Reallytips Scam or Legit- FAQ

Q1. When was Reallytips.com registered?

Answer: 19/12/2022

Q2. When will Reallytips.com lapse?

Answer: 19/12/2023

Q3. What is the Reallytips.com Alexa rank?

Answer: #5623978

Q4. What items does Reallytips.com offer?

Answer: Clothes

Q5. What is the Reallytips.com trust score?

Answer: 1%

Q6. How much time gap does Reallytips.com offer for return?

Answer: 14 days

Q7. How much time does Reallytips.com take to ship the order?

Answer: 8-14 days