Is Rukiom Store Scam or Legit {April 2023} Find Reviews!

Is Rukiom Store Scam or Legit write-up has investigated an online store selling apparel items and presented its report for online shoppers.

Are you an online shopper searching for legit details of an e-commerce platform? Do you make most of your household purchases from online shops? E-commerce platforms allow many conveniences to shoppers as they can order the product from their comfort and compare the prices of similar items before ordering the product.

Rukiom is an online shop that entered the e-commerce industry a few months ago and provided the product at a discounted price. Is Rukiom Store Scam or Legit blog has investigated this website and presented its finding for online shoppers in the United States.

Legit Parameters of Rukiom Com Website:

Domain age – The Rukiom domain was created on 28 th March 2023.

Website popularity – The website lacks good traffic and has a zero rank.

Domain expiry – The domain will expire on 28 th March 2024.

Social media platform – we found no social media icon attached to the Rukiom homepage, and the shop has no social media account on the internet.

Plagiarism – The text and image content of the website appears to be plagiarized with duplicate content.

Owner’s address – The website contact us page has no information related to the owner.

Trust index: Rukiom Store Reviews trust index of this online store is 39.4%, a low rating for the genuine store.

Trust score – This website has a trust score of 1%.

Customer reviews – we found no customer reviews for products sold on this website.

About Rukiom Com Web Portal:

Rukiom is an e-commerce platform that sells clothing items at discounted prices. The website, which was registered one month ago, has a total of 79 products on its platform. Most products available on this site are for women shoppers. The website claims the product conforms to the European safety standard and is tested according to EN71 regulations.

Is Rukiom Store Scam or Legit team has listed some of the products that are available on this platform?

Shirt tops

Scarf

Midi dresses

Pants

Leg pants and skirts

Linen pants

Specifications:

Domain name – Rukiom.com

Website address – https://www.rukiom.com

Contact number – Not available

E-mail address – support@rukiom.store

Physical address – Suite 10542, Balmoral Industrial Estate, Naval Meath, C5 DD72, Ireland.

Shipping policy – Normal delivery time of 10-25 days for United States shoppers .

Return policy – Customer should apply for a return within 14 days of delivery .

Newsletter – Not available

Payment method – Master, Visa, Maestro and Discover cards are accepted.

Return address – Contact customer service

Is Rukiom Store Scam or Legit Pros for this Clothing Store:

The E-mail address is available on the website for the shoppers’ convenience.

The return policy of the website matches with the e-commerce industry.

The physical address of the company is available on the contact us page.

The website offers discounts on most products sold on its site.

Cons for Rukiom online store:

Trust rating of this website is low, an initial indicator of a scam store.

The contact number of the store is missing from its website.

Customer review for this store is not available in digital apace.

The content of the website appears to be plagiarized.

The owner’s address is missing from the website.

The domain of the website is one month old.

Rukiom Store Reviews:

The website is one month old and has zero traffic on its platform. The lack of traffic on the Rukiom site also resulted in no customer reviews for the product sold on this platform.

Rukiom has given shoppers no option to share their thoughts on products, indicating no internal review system for the shop. People looking for PayPal-related scam sites can click here.

Conclusion:

Most legit parameters like website age, customer reviews, plagiarism and trust rating are against this apparel-selling store, making it a suspicious site.

Have you purchased a product from Rukiom Website? Please comment. Shoppers searching for tips to avoid credit card scams can read here.

Is Rukiom Store Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q.1 Can the shopper cancel the order on the Rukiom website?

Yes, order on this platform can be cancelled before it is shipped.

Q.2 Can people change the shipping address on this website?

Yes, the shipping address can be modified on Rukiom online store.

Q.3 Is the affiliate partner program available on the Rukiom website?

The yes, affiliate partner program is available on this site.

Q.4 Is the contact address of Rukiom available on Google Maps?

We couldn’t find the physical address of Rukiom on Google Maps.

Q.5 What is the threat profile of the Rukiom store?

Rukiom website threat profile is 52/100

Q.6 Is Rukiom Store Scam or Legit?

The legit parameters of this website suggest that it is a scam website.