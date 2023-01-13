Is Rushff Scam or Legit {Jan 2023} Get Honest Reviews!

Read this article and you might be able to witness multiple pieces of information that will help you to know about Is Rushff Scam or Legit.

Are you planning to purchase new furniture for your home? Is it true you have been looking online for a discount? Have you ever heard about the Rushff website before? Searching for authentic website reviews before you place an order in Rushff?

Rushff has been active in the United States of America and sells multiple furniture products over the web. Recently lots of questions have been raised by the viewers that help them to know Is Rushff Scam or Legit? Follow us and get your answer to clear the doubts that you are having about Rushff.

Legitimacy factors of Rushff:

Rushff’s domain was created on 22nd November 2022 and they have successfully completed two months of an online presence.

The trust score of Rushff is very poor, they are able to manage a score of 1%.

To find more details we have been looking for the index score and we find a score of 5% and which also raises lots of doubts.

Content that has been available on the website has some plagiarism issues.

The domain of Rushff will expire on 22nd November 2023.

Customers will get multiple contact options below this website.

The website owner has not updated any details about them and it is not a good thing for Rushff.

While we have been looking for the Rushff Reviews on the review page we do not get a single piece of information about them, hence it might be risky for the customer.

Social media accounts have not been created as we do not get aunty information on this website.

What is Rushff?

Rushff also works like other e-commerce websites, and they mainly target selling furniture online. Recently in this new year, they have started to offer multiple discounts in order to grab viewers’ attention on their website. After having discounts on every product lots of viewers have been raising a common doubt: Is Rushff Scam or Legit?

Specification of Rushff:

URL link can be accessed by the viewers by taping the link given here https://rushff.com/ .

Contact number 442392160686 and any customer can connect with the team in case they face any problem with their service.

Email Id has also been uploaded by the officials of Rushff and here is the id rushff@vipcservice.com .

Rushff has promised all of its customers it will deliver any product to the customer’s doorstep within 7 to 15 days.

Customers can also return or refund their products within 14 days after they receive the products.

We do not get any social media icon that has been created till the time we have been searching for it.

Customers will not have to worry about the payment as they have been using lots of safe platforms like Paypal, Mastercard, Visa etc.

Certification had also been implemented in order to protect customers’ data.

PROS to check Is Rushff Scam or Legit!

Quick delivery service will be given to all the customers.

Customers will get 14 days’ time to refund any products that they want to keep.

Customer data has been protected with the help of SSL and HTTPS.

CONS:

Social media accounts haven’t been created after two months of an online presence.

The owner needs to add some information to get the trust of the customer.

Prices of the products are high after giving multiple discounts.

Rushff Reviews:

Rushff has been working for over two months and we are not able to find a single customer review given by any clients. As we are not able to find any social media discussion of Rushff that is the reason we look into some popular review websites.

Unfortunately, we do not find any positive reviews and we also suggest viewers skip this website. Meanwhile, you need to know some tips to save money from PayPal Scam before doing online payments.

Final Verdict:

According to our research, we can say Rushff might be a scam portal, as we do not find multiple details of Rushff and we also find a low trust score and popular review-giving websites suggest viewers look for authentic websites to purchase furniture.

Have you ever faced any problem due to a scam website? Please comment. Also, click here to learn new safety tips for Credit Card scams.

Is Rushff Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q1. Is any account required before purchasing any product from Rushff?

Yes.

Q2. Do any fees needed to create an account in Rushff?

No.

Q3. Do any newsletter services available?

Yes.

Q4. Is Ruishff a safe website?

No.

Q5. Can anyone use a credit card to purchase?

Yes.

Q6. Do COD available in Rushff?

No.

Q7. Does any Coupon Code available now for Rushff shopping?

Yes, RUB.