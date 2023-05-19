Is Shejune com Scam or Legit {April 2023} Reviews!

Go through the write-up on Is Shejune com Scam or Legit that possess all the facts and specification of the portal to know the authenticity of the shopping site.

Are you seeking Nike shoes at the online portal? Do you want shoes at an affordable cost? So, it would help if you explored Shejune.com, which offers a huge collection of Nike shoes. This website has recently got recognition in the United States.

This site will be used by shoppers frequently, but it is still necessary to realize whether it Is Shejune com Scam or Legit. Here we will see the important aspects of the website to know its worthiness.

source: dodbuzz.com

Is Shejune.com a trustworthy online shopping site?

This website was formed on 28/02/2023 and commenced its services in only a few months.

The site will shut down on 28/02/2024.

The site has ignored its trust count.

We did not find the social media site’s logo at the bottom of the page.

All the leading and valid shopping strategies available on the website gain the client’s trust.

Its trust index is 48.8%.

The threat and phishing scores collectively are 78%.

Shejune com Reviews are not available on the internet.

The malware score is 36%.

Ranking on Alexa is ignored on the site.

A valid SSL certificate is applicable to secure client data.

Shoppers are unable to find out the name of its owner.

A quick view of Shejune.com-

Shejune.com is an online website that falls under the popular sneaker industry. Here you can explore a huge range of Nike shoes per your comfort zone. It designs products as per the requirement of the customer. The key motto of the site is to client satisfaction. It offers exclusive deals on its product so you can save dollars on purchases.

Specification to confirm – Is Shejune com Scam or Legit?

The web address of the shopping site is – https://shejune.com/

E-mail address to contact- cs@sneakerservice.store

Call-up- We did not get the contact number to contact the store person.

Physical address- Shoppers cannot find the route map or the store’s location.

Transportation time- 10 to 20 working days.

Free shipping -Not found.

Shipping cost- We did not get the cost of shipping.

Return policy- the portal maintains a 30-day return policy.

Refund Policy- It takes 30 days to deposit a refund.

Cancellation period- Within 12 hours after placing an order, you can cancel your order.

Modes of payments- Visa, Master Card, JCB, Amex, PayPal, Stripe etc.

Is Shejune com Scam or Legit – Get its paybacks-

Shoppers can explore branded shoes at a competitive cost.

Sneakers are designed per the client’s demand and offer a comfortable walk.

To make shopping easy, it offers all the essential shopping policies.

Shoppers can read a proper description and size chart with each product, which will help them to choose the right size.

You can order from any corner of the world.

Losses of the shopping site-

The web store does not contain a contact number.

The physical address is also missing.

The portal does not secure Alexa’s rank.

The social media page is missing.

We did not get comments from its client.

Focused on Shejune com Reviews –

The website does not possess social media page to publicize its product. So here we are unable to trace any single comment from its shoppers. However, to go to another internet site, we did not get any comments, so it needs to add feedback from its users. But we will urge you to read about–Get a Full Refund on PayPal Scam.

The Final Verdict-

The portal is too young and lacks in trust count. Even in our findings, we found a lot of detail ignored by the portal. Therefore, we cannot recommend you to shop from any fake website. Learn here-How to Get a Full Credit Card Refund If Scammed.

Would you like to use this portal to shop? Let’s comment on us.

Is Shejune com Scam or Legit -FAQs-

Q.1 Which shipping strategy it offers?

Ans-Standard shipping.

Q.2 What about free shipping?

Ans- We did not find it.

Q.3 What about the return shipping cost?

Ans– Shoppers are unable to get detail about it.

Q.4 How many days are the portal offering to cancel your order?

Ans- Within 12 hours, you can cancel your order.

Q.5 What about the unpaid order cancellation policy?

Ans- Unpaid orders are automatically cancelled.

Q.6 What about the refund policy?

Ans- On return and cancellation refund is applicable.

Q.7 Is Shejune com Scam or Legit a working online site?

An- This site contains many red flags, so it cannot be genuine, and we cannot recommend it to shoppers.