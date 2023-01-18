Is Stunahome Scam Or Legit {Jan} Read Reviews Here!

Is StunaHome Scam or Legit? We have provided complete knowledge of the authenticity of the StunaHome. So, keep reading this post.

Are you a diabetic person? Do you need comfortable shoes that do not cause pain in the soles of your feet? You can shop from a site in the United Kingdom. It is a StunaHome store. But Is StunaHome Scam or Legit? Every detail on the reliability of the StunaHome store has been provided in this write-up. Kindly do a good exploration to know the final results on its authenticity.

Read Permissibility Of The StunaHome Store!

Trustability Score: The StunaHome store has an average score of trust. It got a 60 percent trust score.

Registrar: Alibaba Cloud Computing Ltd. d/b/a HiChi

Creation Date : May 29, 2021, is the creation date of the StunaHome shop.

Expiration Date : May 29, 2024, is the expiration date of the StunaHome shop.

Shopper’s Opinion: A few online sites shared StunaHome Reviews and gave 1.3/5 ratings based on 53 customer reviews. Shopping sites like Amazon also shared reviews.

Data Security: We have found the presence of HTTPS protocol that aims in safeguarding the data.

Social Media : The StunaHome store has a presence on social media sites like Facebook and Instagram with 46 and 25 followers respectively.

Missed Information : The phone number is unavailable.

About The StunaHome Store!

StunaHome is a very popular store as their products are sold on other shopping sites also. They have different types of footwear for people having diabetic problems. You can find:

Women’s Orthopedic Footwear

Wide Shoes/Diabetic Shoes

Winter Collection

Men’s Orthopedic Footwear

More Women’s Shoe

Specifications Examined in Is StunaHome Scam or Legit!

URL: https://www.stunahome.com/

Email ID: support@stunahome.com

Company’s Address: 331208, No. 21-5, Building D, Jiangxi Province, 2nd Floor, No. 2002, Zhangjiashan, Jingkai West 5th Road, Zhangshu City, Yichun City, China

Phone number: It is unavailable.

The official domain got several positive reviews. Also, other online sites have reviewed their products with 1.3/5 and 3.8/5 ratings.

Return Policy: The damaged or defective products can be returned within 30 days.

Shipping Policy: You can expect your orders to be delivered within 7-14 days and shipped within 1-3 days.

Payment Modes: Amex, PayPal, Visa, Discover, MasterCard, JCB, etc.

Merits

Free delivery is offered on £40 plus orders.

Several reviews are available online and on the official StunaHome shop.

Demerits

Facebook and Instagram got the least followers.

StunaHome Reviews

After doing a good analysis of the StunaHome shop, we have found that the store is popular on other shopping sites. Moreover, sites like Amazon have shared 3.8/5 ratings. It also has reviews on other online sites and has been reviewed with 1.3/5 ratings based on 53 reviews. Its official domain has shared some positive reviews on its collection. Furthermore, we have found some pages on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook with inadequate followers. It got 25 followers on Instagram and 46 followers on Facebook. Thus, we can partially recommend this site. So, Is StunaHome Scam or Legit? You can trust the site partially but only after checking its life expectancy. You can also check some ways to prevent contact with Credit Card Scammers.

Final Thoughts

Summarizing this post here, our team found that the online site was registered on 29 may 2021. It got an average trust score of sixty percent. The site can be partially trustworthy. It got an average trustability score. One can check our products on other sites also. You can also read some ways to avoid PayPal Scamming.

Would you mind sharing your thoughts on the StunaHome Store? Kindly share your thoughts in the reply box below.

