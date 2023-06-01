Is Trendytog Scam or Legit {June 2023} Reviews!

Read the details in the article below to get a clear picture of the retail shop and determine whether it Is Trendytog Scam or Legit.

Would you like to buy an ethnic style casually striped printed hooded cloak from an online shopping portal? The portal offers products at a reasonable cost. This website has been registered in the United States.

You needn’t worry because we are here to help you take advantage of a new online marketplace portal that offers a sizable selection of women’s cloaks. But still need to realize whether it Is Trendytog Scam or Legit. So, read the following detail to check its authenticity.

Is Trendytog.com a trustworthy online retailer?

This retail shop is only 22 days old and was formed on 9/05/2023.

It may discontinue operations on 9/05/2024.

Based on our research, we discovered that it has a terrible trust rating of just 1%.

No social media site logos are on the retail shop login page to advertise the company’s goods.

The retail shop has the appropriate regulations to assist customers in making simple purchases.

The combined threat and phishing scores are 42%.

Its trust index is 48.1%.

Neither the Trendytog.com website nor any other online store provided customers with any individual Trendytog Reviews .

The percentage of malware is 33%.

This website was unable to locate its Alexa ranking.

It has genuine HTTPS and hasn’t been flagged by any blacklist engines.

We were unable to obtain the website owner’s information.

A quick overview of Trendytog.com –

It demonstrates that it is a digital marketplace with a sizable selection of women’s cloaks. You can browse a wide selection of cloaks for women here. T provides all of the trustworthy strategies in formal detail so that you can assess their dependability before purchasing. It provides products made of the finest materials.

The URL occupied by the website is – https://modique.shop/

The email address is – service@btreeshoes.com

Contact number- Not available.

The physical location of the store- Not mentioned.

Delivery strategy- 7 to 15 days

Delivery cost- The store does not mention it.

Free shipping- On orders above $39.98.

Return policy- The store will replace all defective units with a new item within 30 days after shipment arrival.

Refund Policy- Refund will return to your account in 3-5 business days.

The cancellation policy- Available.

Warranty policy- It covers only manufacturing defects.

It offers payment options: Visa , Master Card, Credit Card, etc.

The retail shop displays a wide selection of women’s cloaks.

This portal gives you peace of mind regarding product quality by providing a thorough description of its products.

Separate sheets are used for keeping every policy.

There are accessible payment methods available.

Losses of the retail shop-

Customers are unable to speak with store employees directly.

The retail shop does not promote its business on social media.

It can’t generate enough traffic; it has a low Alexa ranking.

The store is too young, so it is unpopular among online shoppers.

There are no client testimonials.

The store’s actual working address is missing.

Focused on Trendytog Reviews–

Since the website is underdeveloped and does not have a social networking page, we cannot obtain any trustworthy comments on it. Customers’ comments regarding this portal are also absent from other selling websites.

The Final Conclusion-

It has a low trust rating and is a new domain, which makes it unpopular. Moreover, it overlooks a lot of crucial information. Therefore, it is clear that it is not a trustworthy shopping portal.

Have you ever been cheated by any shopping portal? Tell us.

Q.1 Is there any replacement policy?

Ans- Only defective products are replaced.

Q.2 What about the cost of return shipping?

Ans- Shoppers will bear it.

Q.3 What is the delivery strategy available?

Ans- Standard shipping.

Q.4 What is the cost of delivery?

Ans- Not mentioned.

Q.5 What about the cancellation policy?

Ans- Before shipping, you can cancel the order; if it is shipped, you can refuse to accept it.

Q.6 Is it offers a return on all products?

Ans- No, only manufacturing defective products is accepted.

Ans- We are still confused about its legitimacy.