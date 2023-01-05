Is Ulimize Store Scam or Legit {Jan 2023} Find Reviews Now!

Consider the below detail, whether it Is Ulimize Store Scam or Legit, and get facts that will help you to make your purchase decision.

Are you a sports lover? Are you looking to buy a sports jersey and other essential things? Then, visit Ulimize.com, which offers a collection of sports accessories. This website is popular in the United States, and shoppers admire this portal.

Still, it is necessary to scrutinize whether it Is Ulimize Store Scam or Legit before going with it. So here we will study its credential facts to check its authenticity. Let’s read the following details to get more information.

Is Ulimize Store a helpful website?

The web portal was launched on 6th April 2022 and is eight months, a 29-day old domain.

The portal will diminish soon, on 6th April 2023.

The trust count is not satisfactory; it is only 3%.

To scroll down on the website, we did not get any social media icons on its home page.

Shoppers can use all the essential policies if they purchase them.

The Alexa rank is 3750969.

Its trust index is not up to the mark.

The threat and phishing scores are missing.

The malware score is not known.

We found a few Ulimize Store Reviews on the internet site.

A valid SSL certificate secures all information.

The developer of the website is hiding the name of its owner.

What is Ulimize Store.com?

Ulimize Store.com is an online site that retails in the Garments category with jerseys, Shorts, t-shirts, tank tops, sweatshirts, hoodies, caps, etc., and other collections from the sports category.

The website ensures its clients the quality of the product.

Shoppers can save bucks by shopping from this portal because all the products are available at affordable costs.

Is Ulimize Store Scam or Legit – To know its Specification:

The URL of the website is – https://www.ulimize.com/

The Email address is- support@ulimize.com

Communication number +1-229-946-1175

The official address is 990 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, United States.

The transportation period- Depend for the product category takes 2 to 5 and 2 to 7 days, respectively.

Return Policy- We found it possesses a 14-day return policy

Refund Policy- Refund to the original payment method will now be processed within ten business days.

Cancellation Policy- You can cancel your order within 5 hours after your purchase.

Non- refundable product- Final Sale, Accessories, lifestyle, lingerie, or Intimate items.

Modes of payment: – JCB, Master Card, Amex, Visa, etc.

Is Ulimize Store Scam or Legit– to get stay with its paybacks-

It shares a vast collection of clothes and sports accessories.

You can benefit from all the essential policies like returns, refunds, etc.

All the modes of payment offered by it are available with a money-back guarantee.

We found a valid official address.

It possesses a valid contact number

The website has an SSL certificate.

As per the DNS filter, it is safe to shop.

Losses of the website-

The website’s owner is hiding their identity.

The trust count is low.

The position on Alexa is quite low.

Focused on Ulimize Store Reviews–

We found negative reviews from its shoppers; the shoppers have said that the shipping services are horrible and customer service is also poor. Another one said it was a scam; he received the wrong product, and the store is not offering a return policy.

The Final Verdict-

We found its trust count is poor and found negative feedback. So, it has clearly said it is not an authentic website.

Is Ulimize Store Scam or Legit -FAQs-

Q1. What are the exact days of its shipping?

Ans. Normally it delivers orders within 2 to 7 days per, as per the destination, it can vary.

Q2. Does it offer free shipping?

Ans. On all orders, it offers free shipping.

Q3. What is its order cancellation period?

Ans. Only 5 hours after placing the order.

Q4. Will shoppers get tracking detail?

Ans. Yes, it sends an email with a tracking link after the payment process.

Q5. Does the store pay custom duty and taxes?

Ans. No, Buyers have to pay taxes and duties at the time of receiving the order.

Q6. Is Ulimize Store Scam or Legit a genuine digital portal?

Ans. We found it does not possess essential detail, so it seems suspicious.

Q7. In which industry this website falls?

Ans. This website comes under the garment industry.