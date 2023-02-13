Is Uvv2shop Scam or Legit {Feb 2023} Exclusive Reviews!

To know if Is Uvv2shop Scam or Legit and to grab the website’s other details to prove its authenticity read the article until the finish.

Domain Date- The domain registration date is mentioned as 13/01/2023.

Registration Date Expiry- The date will expire on 13/01/2024.

Owner’s Details- The website owner’s details are missing.

Trust Score- The trust index score for the site is not available.

Trust Index- The website got a 14.2 trust index score out of 100.

Website Popularity- The website’s popularity is quite poor.

Social Media Response- The website has got no social media links present for it.

HTTPS Connection – The website got a valid HTTPS connection.

Uvv2shop Reviews – Not a single review for this website is available.

Blacklist Detention – It is free from blacklist engines.

Suspicious Website – The website is quite suspicious, with a 16/100 suspicious score.

Phishing Score- The site has gotten a score of 76/100.

Malware Score – It has got a malware score of 44/100.

The website creates dubiousness about it based on the legitimacy checkpoints available for the website.

Check the Uvv2shop website’s details!

The Uvv2shop is a website that sells a wide range of products. The website gives the purchasers a hustle-free shopping experience. But before shopping, the buyers should know whether it Is Uvv2shop Scam or Legit website to avoid scams.

The website mainly sells the following products as follows:-

Electronic products.

Sports & Athletes products.

Cameras and many more.

Specification of the website!

The URL Link- The accessing website link is https://www.uvv2shop.com .

Email id- The email id mentioned is sales@bestofcustomerservice.com.

Contact Number- Not available.

Contact Address- Not stated.

Payment Methods- The purchasers can pay only using Paypal.

Processing Time- Not specified.

Shipping & Delivery details- 8 to 10 days is mentioned for shipping.

Return- A 10 days return policy is stated.

Refund- Exact time for the refund is not given.

Pros to know: Is Uvv2shop Scam or Legit?

The website sells a huge variety of products through it.

The website makes the purchasing process hustle free for the buyers.

The website elaborates on the features of the products.

The online shopping site offers a return policy of 10 days.

What are the disadvantages of the website?

The email id provided on the website is inappropriate as it doesn’t match the domain name.

The proper physical address for the website is missing.

The website has got a poor trust index score on an authentic platform.

The refund policy doesn’t specify when the money will reach the customers.

Check the Uvv2shop Reviews!

Customer reviews are the most crucial part of knowing the authenticity of any website. After research, we didn’t find any customer reviews for this website which is a huge drawback here. Also, the website may scam the purchasers. Thus, know How to Get a Refund on Paypal, If Scammed from here.

Conclusion

We have concluded that the website is suspicious and threatens the buyers. Thus, avoiding shopping from the site is better because the Contact Us section seems incomplete. Also, know How to Get a Refund on a Credit Card, If Scammed through the website.

Do you think it is a legit portal? Comment now.

