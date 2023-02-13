Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere to know Is Coazone Scam or Legit? Also, learn features, customer reviews, and authenticity of mestay.shop.

Mestay.shop is an example of website which scams customers using misleading information. By reading this write-up, you can judge better why was mestay.shop launched, what does it serve, and what does it own?

Mestay.shop is an e-store shipping product in the United States. Coazone tries to feature highly demanded products at low prices and free shipping. But, would you like to review Is Coazone Scam or Legit? Let’s check about Coazone below.

Source: dodbuzz.com

Is Coazone Legit?

Coazone Creation— 7th February 2023.

Coazone Age— seven days.

Coazone Last updated on— 7th February 2023.

Coazone Expiry— 7th February 2024.

Coazone life expectancy— 11 months and 26 days.

Trust Index— terrible 2%.

Suspicious Websites Proximity— low 28%.

Threat Profile— 41%.

Phishing Score— 41%.

Malware Score— 9%.

Spam Score— 5%.

Domain Authority— poor 1/100.

Business ranking— below-average 42.5%.

Place of origin— China, high-risk country.

Alexa ranking— Zero

Status of Blacklisting— Coazone is not blacklisted.

Connection Security— Coazone utilizes valid HTTPS connection.

SSL Status— its IP 47.88.32.236 has low domain-validated SSL certificate for the next 86 days.

Coazone Review for owner’s Identity and Contact— Guang Dong owns the mestay.shop. His contact details are hidden using paid services of Alibaba Cloud Computing Ltd.

Brief:

The mission statement and the shipping policy of mestay.shop states about funcoa.shop running the business, letastic.com shipping the products, offices located in Cyprus and California, email addresses pertaining to billbo.shop and nicego.store, and alias as Coazone.

Which one would you contact in case of an issue (or) against whom will you file reviews, ratings, (or) complaints? Hence, the customers are bound to get runaround, a negative highlight to check Is Coazone Scam or Legit? Mestay.shop featured:

Storage boxes, Car accessories, Repairing tools and utilities, Kitchen utilities, Furniture, Electronics, Electricals, Cleaning products, Safety items, Clothing, Beauty and grooming products, Electric vehicles, Toys, and Pet utilities.

Features:

Buy storage boxes at— https://www.mestay.shop.

Price— between $4.99 to $89.99.

Physical address— 29010 Commerce Center Dr Valencia, CA-91355 USA, and Lettymar Ltd, 1st Floor, 81-83 Grivas Ave, Nnicosia 1090, Cyprus.

Company Number— HE-421854. The address is genuine, as per the company registration number.

Email addresses— support@billbo.shop and service@nicego.store. Emails are pertaining to different domains.

Phone (or) whatsapp number— +1(415)417-2329 is the contact number.

Terms and Conditions— Mentioned but plagiarized on Coazone, accounted to check Is Coazone Scam or Legit ?

Privacy policy— Mentioned but plagiarized on Coazone.

Delivery Policy— orders are delivered within seven to fifteen days.

Shipping Policy— Coazone processes orders within 24 hours. Standard shipment is $6.99, and VIP shipment is $11.99 for orders below $49.

Carriers— epacket.

Tracking— possible with an order number at mestay.shop/page/custom/track-your-order.

Return Policy— Coazone supports 30 days returns.

Restocking fee— no fee.

Exchange— not offered by Coazone.

Refunds Policy— the amount will be credited to the initial mode of payment within three to seven days.

Mode of Payment— via PayPal, JCB, VISA, MasterCard, Discover, MastroCard, DinnersClub and AMEX in 25 global currencies.

Newsletters— supported by Coazone.

Help and FAQ— included on Coazone.

Pros determining Is Coazone Scam or Legit:

Coazone featured 215 items covering different categories

Free shipment is supported on orders above $49

Mestay.shop offered comprehensive payment modes in different currencies.

Cons:

Contact person, store locator, cancellation policy, and cancellation fees are unspecified

Mestay.shop allowed ordering infinite quantities of the same items

Unrealistic low prices and up to 50% discounts are offered

Customers Reviews:

Eleven website reviews, two YouTube reviews, and one Facebook community review suggest that mestay.shop is unauthentic. No customer acknowledgement regarding receiving delivery from the mestay.shop was found.

Coazone Review are not supported for products at mestay.shop. Please read about Credit Card Scams, as Coazone accepts only CC payments.

Social media links and relationships—mestay.shop pages are not present on social media. However, below is the link to Facebook anti-cybercrime community.

Conclusion:

Mestay.shop reviews conclude that Coazone is illegitimate due to terrible trust, business, Alexa, and DA scores. Coazone scored high on suspicion, threat, phishing, malware, and spam profiles. Mestay.shop is new website with short-life expectancy registered in high-risk country. Therefore, Coazone is unsafe for user’s payments, devices, PII, and personal data. Please read about PayPal scams as mestay.shop accepts PayPal.

Were Coazone reviews informative? Please comment below on this article about mestay.shop.

Is Shopstratos com Scam or Legit – FAQ

1Q. Coazone uses how many servers?

Two servers with serial chain numbers 912b084acf0c18a753f6d62e25a75f5a, and 4001772137d4e942b8ee76aa3c640ab7 targeting dns26.hichina.com and dns25.hichina.com.

2Q. Who is the ISP of Coazone?

AliCloud, USA.

3Q. Who is the registrar of Coazone?

Alibaba Cloud Computing Ltd.

4Q. How much is the speed of Coazone?

An 81%, B-performance grade, with load time of 2.16 seconds (considered fast).

5Q. How much is the visitor count of Coazone?

As a new website, mestay.shop has poor visitors count.