Jared Schultz Missing: Is Jarred Incident Happened in West Virginia? Check Details Here!

The incident associated with Jared Schultz Missing is discussed in this post to let viewers know about the remains discovered of the missing person.

Were the missing man’s remains discovered? A missing man who disappeared a few days ago was recently discovered dead, shocking people in the United States and other global areas.

When the remains were found, authorities were alert and made the announcement lately. Hence, move to the sections below and gain an understanding of Jared Schultz Missing.

Was Jared Schultz not seen for many days?

Jared Schultz was lately found in the wooden area. He was last seen on 5th August 2023 at about 11:40 p.m. People saw him last in Lewisburg’s Coleman Drive area and participated in the LIV Golf Tournament. After attending the tournament, he went missing, and no one saw him.

What is the recent incident of Jarred Schultz West Virginia?

A tragic update was made by the Lewisburg Police Department that the remains found recently seem to be of Jarred. This update was associated with the missing man case of Lewisburg-based Jarred Schultz.

The officials also added that the remains identified were of a male and were discovered on West Virginia’s Route 219 and Interstate 64 in Lewisburg.

Jarred Schultz Missing case:

The disappearance of Jarred Schultz was actively investigated by several agencies, such as the Lewisburg Fire Department, Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, WV Division of Corrections, WV State Police, and WV Division of Natural in collaboration with the Lewisburg Police Department.

Besides, the Lewisburg Police Department has made several efforts to discover Jarred utilizing many ways, such as drone aerial searches, reviewing Surveillance footage, thermal imaging, ground searches, bloodhounds, and phone rings. Therefore, they could trace Jarrd’s remains in the wooden area. But, no clue about Jared Schultz Missing case has been found, and no one has been accused of his missing or death incident.

Was there foul play in Jarred’s death incident?

The Lewisburg Police Department has lately confirmed that they do not believe foul play is there in the case. Besides, the police department has requested to reach them at 304-645-1626 if they find anything associated with Jarred’s missing or death incident. The investigations into Jarred’s case will continue till authorities find the reason for Jarred’s unexpected demise.

However, Jarred’s family or anyone associated with him has not revealed anything about his passing, and no one has declared facts about his funeral and other rites. So, continue to explore until Jarred’s family or police officials disclose or update the further points.

Facebook

Conclusion:

Jarred Schultz, whose remains were lately discovered, was missing since 5th August. However, no information about the foul play involved or anyone found guilty in Jarred’s case has been updated.

Jared Schultz Missing: FAQs

Q1. Who was Jarred Schultz?

Jarred Schultz was a Barboursville, WV-based man.

Q2. What happened to Jarred Schultz on 5th August 2023?

Jarred Schultz went missing for a few days.

Q3. When did the police officials discover Jarred’s remains?

7th August 2023

Q4. Is there foul play associated with Jared Schultz Missing and demise case?

Law enforcement officials have confirmed no information about the foul play in Jarred Schultz’s case.

