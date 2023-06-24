Jay Bloom Linkedin: Who is Jay Bloom? Explore His Full Wikipedia Details Along With Net Worth

The post elaborates details on Jay Bloom LinkedIn. Scroll down to get the linkedin profile of Jay Bloom.

Is Jay Bloom on LinkedIn?

Jay Bloom is a Las Vegas-based investor who was offered a seat for the submersible expedition. Jay Bloom and his son rejected the offer due to security concerns. When Jay Bloom revealed the whole story in an interview, people around the world got excited to know about him more. The linkdln profile of Jay Bloom is not found.

As there are several profiles with the name Jay Bloom on LinkedIn so we can not confirm which one is his profile. Jay Bloom is an investor from Las Vegas and a billionaire. Rush tried to convince him and his for the Titanic expedition but he declined.

Net Worth of Jay Bloom

Jay Bloom’s revelation about the conversation between him and Rush regarding the Titanic expedition. A recent expedition of submersible imploded that killed five men onboard. Jay Bloom showed the screenshot of texts exchanged between him and Rush. Jay Bloom is a well-known investor.

As per online sources, his net worth is more than dollar 1 billion as of 2023. Jay Bloom is a billionaire and has invested in several shares. He explained the conversation with the oceangate co-founder and told that he declined the offer. Rush convinced him for the trip but he remained unconvinced as the rush was high.

Jay Bloom Wikipedia

Jay Bloom is a highly-known investor of Los Vegas. As per online sources, Jay Bloom took birth around 1960. His estimated age is between 63 to 67. Bloom was born in the United States. He is from America and belongs to the Christian religion. Jay Bloom is a businessman who also owns a helicopter as the sources state. He also intended to develop a PPO network, especially for pets.

Jay Bloom’s height is 5 ft 8 inches and his weight is approximately 78 kg. Through the recent news, it is known that he has a son Sean Bloom who is 20 years old. Further, there are no more Wiki details about his family.

Why did Jay Bloom turn down seats on Titanic?

This week, Jay Bloom revealed that Stockton Rush Co-founder of Oceangate Company tried to convince him and his son Sean to be part of a submersible expedition so that they can experience this thrilling and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit the deep sea wreck of Titanic.

Bloom stated that his son has always been excited about the story of doomed British passengers. But Bloom was aware of the Titanic submersible as he read about it. He was concerned about safety. He declined the opportunity as he did not find it safe. Twitter accounts are filled with screenshots of texts between Jay Bloom and Rush.

Who died in the Titanic expedition?

Stockton Rush who is the owner of Oceangate has lost his life in the submersible expedition. Along with Stockton, Shahzada Dawood from Pakistan and his son, Suleman has also lost their life. Hamish Harding who is a billionaire from British also passed away. There is a total of 5 people who lost their lives in the submersible expedition.

As per the online sources, the submersible lost contact Within two hours while going toward the Titanic wreck on Sunday. As per the online sources, the debris from the submersible was found near the Titanic. As per Jay Bloom LinkedIn, all the give passengers passed away in a catastrophic implosion.

What did Jay Bloom reveal in the interview?

Jay Bloom revealed that he didn’t accept the offer of buying seats in the submersible expedition as it was unsafe. He added that instead of them, Magnate from Pakistan Shahzada Dawood, and Suleman, his son acquired the two seats. He told that he has recently lost a good actor and a good friend Treat Williams, who passed away two weeks ago in a motorcycle accident. It was a reminder for him of what matters.

The screenshot shared by Bloom stated that Rush have him last minute price of $150,000 instead of $250000. Jay Bloom’s Twitter reports state that he did not accept the offer till the end and got safe from a big tragedy.

Las Vegas billionaire Jay Bloom and his son Sean had planned to go on the doomed Titanic voyage, but pulled out. A friend of Bloom's son researched what could go wrong and it scared Sean. pic.twitter.com/fOxywddybC — Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) June 24, 2023

