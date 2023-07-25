The Different Kinds of Mattress Firmness: Which to Pick?

A mattress is the second-most important purchase in the room after the bed. Let’s not forget it is an expensive purchase too. Therefore, you want to make the right choice the first time. Here is a complete guide to picking the right mattress firmness for an excellent night’s sleep or an afternoon map.

Do you know the mattress firmness scale?

Very soft (1-2/10)

As the name suggests, these mattresses are very soft. However, they also have poor support. A mattress store in Studio City warns Individuals that purchasing a very soft mattress causes back and shoulder pain. These mattresses eventually sink throughout the right, which is extremely dangerous for your spine.

Soft (3-4/10)

Soft mattresses are better than the previous option because they create less sinkage. Its sink range is 1.5 to three inches. A soft mattress has two subtypes. One type hugs the body like a deep cushion. On the other hand, the traditional type contours the body. Soft mattresses are ideal for side sleepers who weigh less than 130 lbs.

Medium (5-6/10)

Medium-scale firmness mattresses are the most sold option in the market. It benefits a wide variety of sleepers. If you prefer a firmer mattress, opt for a mattress with six firmness rating. A 5 rating is a softer choice. A mattress with medium firmness suits different types of individuals who sleep on their backs, stomach, and sides.

Hard (7-8/10)

Hard mattresses are firmer than medium foams. In addition, these mattresses also hug the body less and do not sink. Hard mattresses are popular among buyers who prefer to sleep on a dense surface. However, the individual must study their body type before purchasing a hard mattress. These are perfect for back and stomach sleepers.

Extra hard (9-10/10)

Extra hard are the firmest mattresses in the market. However, few beds cater to the high firmness level. As a result, they have limited inventory for it. Since the demand for extra hard mattresses is very low, they usually must be custom manufactured.

How to make the right decision for firmness level?

Sleeping position is an essential factor for picking the right firmness . Side sleepers prefer a softer mattress. Back and stomach sleepers like the firmness.

You must include your partner in the final decision-making process, such as their preferences and sleeping position. The medium-level firmness is the most accommodating because it does not disturb sleep. Otherwise, the poorly chosen mattress can cause restlessness and agitation.

A few individuals move around in their sleep. Therefore, medium firmness is the best combination for sleepers who count sheep on their back, stomach, and sides. The firmness responds to the movements efficiently and continuously hugs the body.

Weight is a crucial element in making the right decision. Individuals who weigh less than average like a softer mattress that hugs the body. On the other hand, individuals who weigh average or more prefer firmness to withstand the pressure.

A softer mattress causes chronic pain. It hurts the back and damages the shape of the spine. In short, pick a mattress that supports your body.

Trust your mattress purchase!

Only you know your body, your preferences, and your needs. Therefore, trusting your inner self is essential when picking the mattress’ firmness. You can inquire about the different levels from a salesperson so they choose the right option. Don’t forget to ask for trial periods to test the mattress, its firmness, and the bed.