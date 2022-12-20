Why Is My Vape Tank Leaking? – How To Stop It? Best Tips

One of the most annoying things you can experience as a vaper is to find your vape tank leaking. It gets even more annoying when you remember that e-liquids aren’t cheap. When caught in this scenario, most vapers would quickly opt for a new device, but this is not the best course of action; sometimes, it’s little things like overfilling that cause the leaking issue. In this article, we’ll reveal all the causes of vape tank leaking and their solutions.

Why Is My Vape Tank Leaking? – Causes And Tips On How To Fix Them

Several factors can be responsible for a leaky vape tank. Before condemning your vape device, it’s important to check which of these factors may be responsible for the leakage and fix the issue accordingly. Here are six of the most common causes of vape tank leaking and their solutions.

Broken/Poorly-fitted O-rings

O-rings are circular, rubber rings located at the top and bottom ends of a vape tank. They help with proper sealing and are sometimes referred to as “seals.” Vape tanks (both top-fill and bottom-fill tanks) have a seal between the tank and cap, as well as between coils. These seals primarily prevent vape leaking through the air intake ports or into the battery chamber.

However, overtightening can cause the seal to get ripped and worn out over time. In both scenarios, you’ll find your vape tank leaking. Improper fitting of seals can also cause leakage.

Solution

Check for worn-out or broken seals and replace them. If seals were wrongly fitted, remove and fix them properly. Also, avoid overtightening vape coils and tanks to extend the usage life of seals.

Faulty Or Worn-out Coils

A vape coil is responsible for heating the e-liquid, turning it to vapor for you to inhale. If a coil is nearing the end of its lifespan, it will be ineffective in vaporizing e-juice, and you’ll find your vape pen leaking. Sometimes, coils can also get faulty randomly.

Solution

In either case (faulty or worn out coil), the solution is to replace the coil completely.

Using The Wrong Coil

Most vapers make the mistake of using the wrong coil for vaping. High-resistance coils are suited for DTL vaping, while low-resistance ones are built for MTL vaping. Using the wrong coil will produce the same effect as using a faulty coil: you will find vape leaking through the air holes (which affects the airflow) or through the drip tip when you vape.

Solution

Always check your coil rating to ensure it corresponds to your vape style. Change your coil if you discover you are using the wrong kind.

Overfilling

This is one of the most overlooked yet very common causes of vape tank leaking. Often, when new vapers ask, “why is my vape leaking?” experienced vapers would tell them to check first for too much e-liquid. Putting too much in your vape tank during a refill causes the coil to become flooded and makes it easy for e-liquid to leak past seals. As a result, you’ll find the vape tank leaking from the bottom.

Solution

Follow refilling instructions as directed by the vape device manufacturers. Most tanks have a recommended fill level; ensure you stay within this level.

Using The Wrong E-liquid For Your Device

You may find your vape leaking if you use the wrong type of e-liquid for your e-cig device. High-wattage vape devices with sub-ohm coils are meant for high VG liquids, while low-wattage devices or simple vape pens are made for high PG e-liquids (like a 30VG/70PG blend). Using liquids like a 70VG/30PG blend in a small vape device causes problems: the vape juice will be too thick for the vape coil to vapourize efficiently, leading to leakage of the excess e-liquid.

Solution

Always check e-liquid VP/PG ratings and ensure you use the proper one for your device. Vape liquids with a 60-100% PG rating are best for MTL devices (vape pens and pods), while vape liquids with 60-100% VG are best for sub-ohm devices or vape mods. E-liquid bottle sizes also hint at the vape liquid blend; 10ml bottles mostly store high VG blends.

Keeping Vape Device In A Horizontal Position

Most vape devices are designed to stay in a horizontal position for a short time. If you keep these sorts of devices in the lying position for a long time, vape liquids will leak from air hole into the chimney. This type of leak rarely happens when the tank is full, but it is sure to occur when the e-liquid reduces to the half-full tank level. Also, you’re more likely to experience this sort of leak with vape pods and mods, not vape pens.

Solution

Never keep or carry your vape device in a horizontal or sideways position; keep it upright both when in use and when not in use.

Why Does My Vape Leak? – Final Thoughts

One question you’ll always hear in vape communities is, “why is my vape tank leaking?” or “How do I stop a vape tank from leaking?” If you ever find yourself in this situation, just know it’s something you can fix yourself without spending money on a new device or a repairer. Troubleshoot by checking for any of the faults/causes listed in this article and carry out the necessary solution. You’ll be back to enjoying your vape in no time.