Nicole Junkermann, The Entrepreneur Everyone Should Know About  

When she was just 23 years old, and still a student, Her first company was sold by Nicole Junkermann. Since then, her professional life has been successful. Nicole Junkermann is a leading international entrepreneur and investor, focused on disrupting traditional business models through industry-defining technologies.

On selling her first business, Winamax, an web gateway for playing football, Nicole Junkermann joined the strategic team of the global trading company LDC as a consultant for Neuf Telecom. Since she engaged in the then-new business Infront Athletics and Media in 2002, it has developed into a market leader. Nicole contributed to the growth of Infront’s sports broadcasting rights company, which went on to be among the most successful in the world and was eventually sold in 2011 for 650 million euros. Fearless, and attracted in 2005 by the interesting commercial opportunities created by the expansion of the middle class in China,She relocated to Shanghai and established lucrative relationships with a few of the most popular sports firms at the time, including Adidas and Nike. And in 2006 she founded United In Sports, the private asset fund that, in the space of a year, raised 240 million euros.

Nicole finds herself among a new level of successful, well-connected business people, who believe that digital innovation and experimental technology, robotics, virtual reality, artificial intelligence and genomics will create advances in areas from medicine to education, and from retail to the consumption of high-quality content. Currently serving as the CEO of her own trading company, NJF Capital Ltd, she has a portfolio of 26 companies in the fields of content, media and technology. Her investment decisions are influenced by the characteristics she believes would transform a profitable organization into a ruler: a clear goal, a willingness to take and evaluate advise, and continuous implementation. Nicole specialises in real opportunities and the creation of spaces where traditional media connect with technology. Because Nicole is now co-chair of Magnum Global Investments, a business that looks after the properties of the illustrious photographic cooperative Magnum Photographs, one among her most recent initiatives serves as an illustration of her ambition. Because to its large archive, which contains the artwork of more than 90 photographer, among them one of its co-founders, Henri Cartier-Bresson, it is regarded as among the most significant cultural institutions of the past 70 years. The repository also features collections including Photographing Balenciaga, 80 Years of Yves Saint Laurent, and photos from the 1989 Tiananmen Square uprising in China.

Along with her passion for action is the process itself. Nicole’s investment model is based on her disciplined and rigorous decision-making analysis, which always includes her instincts. She promptly credited the individuals she collaborates with and has associated with, notably her father Heinz, when I questioned her how she developed these qualities. Nicole also expresses her gratitude to the trailblazing women business owners that fought and made it possible for female business owners all across the world to pursue their ambitions.