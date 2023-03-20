Top 8 Attractions to Visit While Taking Nile River Cruises

Nile River Cruises are a fantastic way to explore ancient Egypt, see stunning landscapes, and experience the local culture. Here are eight top attractions to visit while taking Nile River Cruises.

Karnak Temple:

Karnak Temple is an ancient temple complex located in Luxor, Egypt. It is one of the largest and most impressive temple complexes in Egypt and is a must-visit site for anyone interested in ancient Egyptian history and architecture.

The temple complex was built over a period of 2,000 years and was dedicated to the worship of the god Amun. It was also used for various religious ceremonies and festivals throughout its history.

The complex consists of several temples, chapels, pylons, and other structures, covering an area of over 200 acres. The most famous part of the complex is the Great Hypostyle Hall, which is a massive hall with 134 towering columns that date back to the reign of Pharaoh Seti I in the 13th century BCE.

Other notable structures in the complex include the Temple of Amun, the Temple of Khonsu, the Festival Temple of Tuthmosis III, and the Sacred Lake. The complex also contains numerous smaller structures, including shrines and sanctuaries dedicated to various gods and goddesses.

Visitors to Karnak Temple can take a guided tour to learn about the history and significance of the complex. The temple complex is open daily, and tickets can be purchased on-site. It is recommended to visit early in the morning or later in the afternoon to avoid the crowds and the heat of the day.

Valley of the Kings:

The Valley of the Kings is an ancient royal burial ground located on the west bank of the Nile River in Luxor, Egypt. It was used as a burial site for pharaohs and powerful nobles from the 18th to the 20th dynasties (1550-1070 BCE) of the New Kingdom period of ancient Egypt.

The valley contains over 60 tombs, many of which are decorated with intricate hieroglyphics and elaborate paintings. These tombs were designed to protect the bodies of the pharaohs and their treasures for eternity, as they believed that the pharaohs would need these items in the afterlife.

The most famous tomb in the valley is that of King Tutankhamun, also known as “King Tut”. His tomb was discovered by British archaeologist Howard Carter in 1922 and is one of the best-preserved tombs in the valley.

Other notable tombs in the valley include those of Ramses III, Ramses VI, and Amenhotep II. The tombs are numbered rather than named, and visitors can purchase a ticket to visit three of the open tombs at any given time.

Visitors to the Valley of the Kings can take a guided tour to learn about the history and significance of the site. The valley is open daily, but some tombs may be closed for restoration or preservation. It is recommended to visit early in the morning or later in the afternoon to avoid the crowds and the heat of the day.

Abu Simbel:

Abu Simbel is an ancient temple complex located in Nubia, in the southern part of Egypt, near the border with Sudan. The complex is comprised of two temples, the Great Temple of Ramses II and the Temple of Hathor, which were built during the reign of Ramses II in the 13th century BCE.

The Great Temple of Ramses II is the larger of the two temples and is known for its impressive facade, which features four massive statues of Ramses II sitting on his throne. The temple is dedicated to the gods Amun, Ptah, and Ra-Horakhty and is designed to align with the rising sun on two specific dates each year, the anniversary of Ramses II’s coronation and his birthday.

The Temple of Hathor, also known as the Temple of Nefertari, is smaller but no less impressive. It was built in honor of Ramses II’s favorite wife, Nefertari, and is adorned with statues of the queen as well as depictions of Ramses II and various gods and goddesses.

The temples were originally located closer to the Nile River, but were moved to their current location in the 1960s to avoid being flooded by the rising waters of Lake Nasser, a man-made lake created by the construction of the Aswan High Dam.

Visitors to Abu Simbel can take a guided tour to learn about the history and significance of the temples. The complex is open daily, and tickets can be purchased on-site or in advance. It is recommended to visit early in the morning or later in the afternoon to avoid the crowds and the heat of the day.

Philae Temple:

Philae Temple is an ancient temple complex located on the island of Philae in the Nile River, near the city of Aswan in Egypt. The temple was dedicated to the goddess Isis and was built during the Ptolemaic dynasty (305-30 BCE) of ancient Egypt.

The complex was originally located on the island of Philae, but was moved to its current location on the nearby island of Agilkia in the 1960s to avoid being submerged by the rising waters of Lake Nasser, which was created by the construction of the Aswan High Dam.

The temple complex features several structures, including the main temple of Isis, the Temple of Hathor, and the Temple of Horus. The main temple of Isis is the largest and most important structure in the complex, with impressive columns, wall carvings, and other decorations.

The temple was used for various religious ceremonies and festivals throughout its history, and was an important center of worship for the goddess Isis. The temple complex was also used as a Christian church during the early Christian period in Egypt.

Visitors to Philae Temple can take a guided tour to learn about the history and significance of the complex. The temple is open daily, and tickets can be purchased on-site or in advance. It is recommended to visit early in the morning or later in the afternoon to avoid the crowds and the heat of the day.

The Sphinx:

The Sphinx is an iconic statue of a mythical creature with the body of a lion and the head of a human that is located on the Giza Plateau, on the west bank of the Nile River, near Cairo, Egypt. The statue is carved out of limestone and measures approximately 20 meters in height and 73 meters in length.

The Sphinx is believed to have been built during the reign of the Pharaoh Khafre in the Old Kingdom period of ancient Egypt, around 2500 BCE. It is thought to have been constructed as a symbol of the pharaoh’s power and authority, and to guard the entrance to his pyramid complex.

The face of the Sphinx is generally believed to represent Khafre himself, although there is some debate among scholars about its true identity. Over the centuries, the statue has been damaged by weathering and erosion, and its nose and beard are now missing.

Visitors to the Sphinx can take a guided tour to learn about the history and significance of the statue. The statue can be viewed from a distance, but access to the immediate area around the Sphinx is restricted for preservation purposes. The site is open daily, and tickets can be purchased on-site or in advance. It is recommended to visit early in the morning or later in the afternoon to avoid the crowds and the heat of the day.

The Pyramids of Giza:

The Pyramids of Giza are a complex of three ancient Egyptian pyramids located on the Giza Plateau, on the west bank of the Nile River, near the city of Cairo in Egypt. The pyramids were built during the Old Kingdom period of ancient Egypt, around 2500 BCE.

The three pyramids are named after the pharaohs who had them built: the Great Pyramid of Khufu (also known as Cheops), the Pyramid of Khafre, and the Pyramid of Menkaure. The Great Pyramid of Khufu is the largest and most famous of the three, standing at a height of approximately 147 meters.

The pyramids were built as tombs for the pharaohs and their consorts, and were surrounded by various smaller pyramids and temples. The complex also includes the Great Sphinx, a statue of a mythical creature with the body of a lion and the head of a human.

The construction of the pyramids is considered one of the greatest architectural achievements in human history, and they continue to be a symbol of ancient Egypt and a popular tourist destination. Visitors can explore the pyramids and their surrounding structures, and can take a guided tour to learn about their history and significance.

The pyramids are open daily, and tickets can be purchased on-site or in advance. It is recommended to visit early in the morning or later in the afternoon to avoid the crowds and the heat of the day.

Aswan High Dam:

The Aswan High Dam is a large dam located on the Nile River in Aswan, Egypt. It was constructed between 1960 and 1970 with the help of the Soviet Union and was designed to control the annual flooding of the Nile, provide irrigation for crops, and generate hydroelectric power.

The dam is approximately 111 meters tall and 3,830 meters long, and has a reservoir capacity of 169 billion cubic meters. The construction of the dam required the relocation of thousands of people and the flooding of many archaeological sites, including the temple complex of Abu Simbel, which was later relocated to avoid being submerged by the rising waters of Lake Nasser.

The dam has had a significant impact on the economy and agriculture of Egypt, as it has allowed for more consistent irrigation and farming along the Nile. It has also provided a source of hydroelectric power for the country, which has helped to reduce Egypt’s reliance on fossil fuels.

Visitors to the Aswan High Dam can take a guided tour to learn about the history and significance of the dam, and can view the dam and its surrounding area from various viewpoints. The site is open daily, and tickets can be purchased on-site or in advance.

Temple of Edfu:

The Temple of Edfu is an ancient Egyptian temple located in the city of Edfu, on the west bank of the Nile River, between Luxor and Aswan. The temple is dedicated to the god Horus, who was one of the most important deities in ancient Egyptian religion.

The temple was built during the Ptolemaic period of ancient Egypt, between 237 and 57 BCE, and is considered one of the best-preserved temples from this period. It was built on the site of an earlier temple, and its construction was funded by various Ptolemaic kings.

The Temple of Edfu is a large and impressive structure, with a massive entrance pylon and various courtyards, halls, and chambers. The walls of the temple are decorated with intricate reliefs and hieroglyphics that depict the history and mythology of ancient Egypt, as well as scenes of daily life and religious rituals.

Visitors to the Temple of Edfu can take a guided tour to learn about the history and significance of the temple, and can explore the various chambers and halls of the temple complex. The site is open daily, and tickets can be purchased on-site or in advance. It is recommended to visit early in the morning or later in the afternoon to avoid the crowds and the heat of the day.