Personal Geiger Counter – Where to Buy Such Device?

A Geiger counter, named after physicists Hans Geiger and Walther Müller, is a device designed to measure ionizing radiation. It’s a staple in laboratories, the healthcare industry, and any field dealing with radiation, such as nuclear physics, nuclear medicine, radiological protection, and geology.

The Importance of a Personal Geiger Counter

A personal Geiger counter is a small device that you carry with you at all times when working or being exposed to ionizing radiation. It measures the amount of radiation reaching your body and can record the radiation dose at various depths within the body. This allows individuals exposed to ionizing radiation to monitor their exposure levels and take preventive actions if necessary to minimize the risk of harmful health effects.

Types of Radiation Detected

A Geiger counter can detect various types of ionizing radiation:

Beta radiation: Composed of electrons or positrons, it can be stopped by materials like metal or glass.

Gamma radiation: High-energy electromagnetic radiation that’s highly penetrating and can only be stopped by thick materials like concrete or lead.

Where to Buy a Personal Geiger Counter

When it comes to purchasing a Geiger counter, it's crucial to choose a reliable and tested device. The Milerd HiStand Geiger counter is a professional device that can detect beta, gamma, and X radiation particles. It features a robust construction and is resistant to challenging field conditions. The device allows for the measurement of background radiation and the dose of radiation received over a longer period.

Benefits of Milerd HiStand Geiger Counter

Durability : The Milerd HiStand Geiger counter has a reinforced, waterproof casing resistant to shocks and water contact.

Solar Power : In addition to its built-in battery, the device operates on solar power, making it ideal for field trips and urban exploration.

Continuous Measurement : The device can operate in continuous measurement mode for several weeks, thanks to solar panel power.

Using a Geiger Counter

When using a Geiger counter, it’s essential to familiarize yourself with the device’s instruction manual and adhere to all manufacturer safety recommendations. The measurement using a Geiger counter can only be effective when conducted according to the manufacturer’s instructions, with caution and safety regulations observed.

A personal Geiger counter like the Milerd HiStand is an invaluable tool for anyone working in environments with potential radiation exposure. It provides a reliable way to monitor radiation levels and take necessary precautions to protect one's health.