Why Do Leading Businesses Continue to Hire PHP Developers?

As the world becomes increasingly digital, businesses must keep up with the pace of change to stay competitive. PHP, which stands for Hypertext Preprocessor, is a programming language that has been used for web development for over two decades.

While some may argue that newer programming languages have emerged and gained popularity, leading businesses still continue to hire PHP developers, especially from India.

India has been a hub for IT outsourcing for several years, and hiring PHP developers from India has become a popular choice for businesses globally.

According to a report by NASSCOM, the Indian IT industry’s sales reached US$ 227 billion in FY22, representing a 15.5% increase over the previous year. It’s no surprise that many leading businesses turn to India to hire PHP developers for their web development projects.

Why is PHP still relevant in 2023, and why do major corporations continue to hire PHP experts, particularly from India? In this post, we will look at the reasons for PHP’s continuous popularity as well as the advantages of hiring PHP developers from India.

1. PHP is still widely used

PHP remains one of the most popular programming languages for web development. According to W3Techs, as of April 2023, PHP is used by 77.5% of all websites whose server-side programming language is known. This means that there are still millions of websites that use PHP as their programming language.

The ease of use of PHP is one of the reasons behind its popularity. It’s an easy-to-learn programming language for beginners. PHP also contains a large collection of pre-built modules and frameworks that make web development more efficient and faster. This makes it a fantastic solution for firms who require a website quickly and on a limited budget.

2. PHP is cost-effective

One of the main reasons why businesses choose to hire PHP developers from India is cost-effectiveness. The cost of hiring a PHP developer in India is significantly lower than in other countries like the USA or the UK. This is because of the lower cost of living in India, which translates into lower salaries for developers.

Hiring PHP developers from India might assist organizations in saving a significant amount of money on web development projects. This makes it an appealing option for startups and small businesses with limited resources.

3. PHP has a vast community

PHP has a large developer community; thus, assistance is always available when needed. PHP developers share ideas, tricks, and solutions to common problems in an active and friendly community. This makes it easy for companies to discover PHP experts that can address problems fast and give support.

The PHP community also contributes to the creation of new modules and frameworks, which improves the efficiency and speed of web development. Businesses may be confident that their web development projects are in capable hands thanks to a large developer community.

4. PHP is versatile

PHP is a flexible programming language that may be utilized for a wide range of web development applications. It is capable of producing dynamic websites, content management systems, eCommerce websites, and web apps. As a result, it is a fantastic solution for enterprises that require the development of many types of online projects.

PHP is also simple to interface with other technologies like databases, HTML, and CSS. This means that firms can design complicated online initiatives to match their own requirements.

5. PHP is constantly evolving

PHP is a programming language that is always changing. PHP 8.1, the most recent version, was released in November 2022 with various new features and enhancements. This means that PHP is current with web development trends and technology, making it a dependable and relevant solution for enterprises.

PHP gets safer, faster, and more efficient with each new edition, making it an even more appealing choice for enterprises. This also means that businesses may use PHP to continuously develop their online projects and stay ahead of the competition.

In fact, with the introduction of its latest framework, Laravel, PHP development has gained more popularity than ever before by offering more variety in terms of tools and resources, making it more reliable. Thus, if you’re up to hiring a professional, it’s best to hire a Laravel developer from India to develop your PHP based website and web applications.

Benefits of Hiring PHP Developers from India

Now that we’ve looked at the reasons why PHP remains relevant and popular let’s explore the benefits of hiring PHP developers from India.

1. Wide Range of Applications

PHP isn’t simply for web development. It can also be used to construct command-line scripts, desktop programs, and even mobile applications. Because of its adaptability, it is a significant tool for enterprises with a wide range of requirements.

2. Skilled Developers

India offers a large number of professional PHP developers who are well-versed in the most recent web development technologies and trends. These developers are also fluent in English, which facilitates communication and collaboration for businesses.

3. Timezone Advantage

Because India has a timezone advantage, businesses in other countries can have their projects worked on around the clock. This means that businesses may complete projects more quickly, which is especially critical for time-sensitive initiatives.

4. Quality of Work

Indian PHP developers are well-known for their work quality and attention to detail. They adhere to best practices and coding standards, ensuring the excellent quality of the projects they work on.

5. Scalability

Hiring PHP developers from India also helps firms with scalability. Depending on company needs, they might hire developers for individual projects or on a long-term basis. This makes it easy for enterprises to scale up or down to meet their needs.

6. Large Talent Pool

PHP developers are in high demand in India. Businesses may access a wide pool of competent developers that can take on any project thanks to the several institutions and training centers that offer web development courses.

Wrapping Up

In conclusion, it is clear that PHP remains a popular and widely used programming language for web development, resulting in the continuous hiring of PHP developers by firms globally, particularly those situated in India. This can be due to a variety of causes, including PHP’s ease of use, flexibility, cost, and widespread community support.

Companies can reap various benefits by harnessing the skills of PHP developers from India, including cost savings, access to highly experienced experts, time zone advantages, quality work, and scalability.

Collaboration with Indian PHP developers can provide organizations with a strategic advantage, allowing them to fulfill their goals, outperform the competition, and pave the road to long-term success.