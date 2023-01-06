Playground Surfacing: 5 Benefits of Poured-in-Place Rubber

When it comes to playgrounds, picking the best surfacing is crucial, as there are many points to consider to guarantee that such a surfacing will meet modern standards. It concerns safety, durability, and resistance to negative external factors.

Today, more and more construction companies are using rubber for playgrounds, as it has all the necessary properties to make the playground a great zone for children, where they can have fun and play safely.

Rubber is highly weather resistant, soft to prevent injury from falls, as well as durable and affordable, making it a perfect option.

Let’s take a look at some of the main benefits you can get.

Custom Design

It is a great choice if you need more variety. A wide selection of different color solutions allows you to create a unique design and apply it. Whether it will be bright colors to achieve a sensory-rich appearance or specially selected colors that will be harmonious for a specific style, it is perfect for such purposes. You can also combine colors to add various patterns or label zones.

Safety

It is one of the main things to be taken into account when building a playground. Since such places involve a lot of activities, safety surfacing is essential.

As it is seamless, the chance of tripping or falling is low. Besides that, the shock-absorbing properties additionally prevent the possibility of physical traumas, since the force of impact from a fall on such a surface will be absorbed.

It is also soft and pleasant to the touch, as well as great for inclusive playgrounds.

Cost-Effective

In addition to being safe, such a surface is a cost-effective option.

It is produced from recycled materials, which leads to price reduction. Also, it has low maintenance costs, which, combined with its solidity, makes such surfacing the best solution.

One of the core advantages is that it does not require expensive and regular maintenance, which can save you money, especially when compared to many alternatives.

Installation

It is quick and easy to install. The whole process does not take much time and has low labor costs. The simple installation also greatly minimizes the risk of making a mistake, which provides more guarantees for long service life.

Cushioning Properties

During the installation process, the rubber is layered onto a previously prepared base (stone, concrete, wood). Moreover, the bottom layer contains ¼-inch thick granules to reduce the risk of injury from falls and to improve shock-absorption properties.

Tripping and falling while playing are common things for children. Usually, it may lead to minor scratches, but more unpleasant injuries are possible.

The essential rule for any playground is to be an interesting and safe area where children can have fun and play without any risk of injury. And pour-in-place playground surface from Safestep is a great way to eliminate such risks.

Due to its properties, the 4.5-inch thick surfacing can protect against serious injury from falls up to 10 feet. That’s why it is perhaps the best choice for playgrounds and other areas which may include different activities.