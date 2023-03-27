Restaurants in Europe | Romantic Dates in Greece & Spain 

Europe is a continent renowned for its rich culture, breathtaking beauty, and delicious cuisine. Its various countries provide worthy destinations for romantic getaways. And Greece and Spain are some of the most excellent options. For a romantic date, it is essential to choose the right restaurant that can set the mood and ambiance just right. Whether you prefer an intimate dinner by the sea or a candlelit dinner in a medieval town, Greece and Spain are home to some of the most fabulous restaurants in all of Europe.

1: Spondi Restuarant

Located in the heart of Athens, Greece, Spondi is a Michelin-starred restaurant that offers an elegant setting. The restaurant is housed in a neoclassical building and features a beautiful courtyard, perfect for al fresco dining.

Its menu offers a wonderful blend of French and Greek cuisine, with an emphasis on fresh and seasonal ingredients. Dishes include grilled octopus with black garlic aioli and beef fillet with truffle sauce. The wine list features a range of Greek and international wines. The peaceful and comfortable atmosphere provides an ideal backdrop for a romantic evening. There’s even live music on certain nights that adds to the atmosphere.

2: Selene Restaurant

When it comes to a romantic date, what better choice than a place that offers unparalleled views, delicious food, and friendly service? Selene rests beautifully in the picturesque village of Pyrgos in Santorini and is a wonderful location for a romantic dinner. The restaurant is housed in a traditional cave house and features a beautiful terrace with views of the Aegean Sea. Experience its beauty with one of our private tours to Greece.

The menu offers an amazing selection of traditional Greek dishes, as well as some inventive international offerings. The ingredients are fresh, and the presentation is truly remarkable. The wine list focuses on Greek wines, including some of the classiest wines in all of Santorini

3: Alkimia

If you’re looking for a restaurant with a cozy and romantic ambiance in Spain, Alkimia is a great choice for a date night. Located in the heart of Barcelona’s Gothic Quarter, this Michelin-starred restaurant offers a contemporary and stylish setting featuring an open kitchen, allowing guests to watch the chefs work their magic.

The menu offers an innovative take on traditional Catalan cuisine, with dishes like prawn carpaccio with avocado and sea urchin and beef cheeks with Jerusalem artichokes. The wine list is extensive and features a wide range of Spanish and international wines. And the ambiance is cozy and intimate, with subtle lighting and romantic decor that makes it the ideal spot for your special night out.

Take a trip with one of our recommended trains in Spain to experience this Catalan beauty.

4: El Club Allard

A two-Michelin-starred restaurant with a sophisticated and opulent ambiance, El Club Allard is tucked away in the center of Madrid. The restaurant’s modern decor offers the appropriate balance of refinement and comfort, giving it the perfect setting for a special evening.

If you enjoy eating, you’ll adore El Club Allard’s menu because it offers a special combination of Mediterranean and Asian cuisines. You’ll likely experience a flavour explosion with meals like pork belly with miso and sweet potato and tuna tataki with wasabi and sesame.

El Club Allard’s extensive and varied wine list includes a selection of Spanish and foreign wines, with a specific emphasis on organic and biodynamic wines. El Club Allard has you covered whether you’re a wine expert or just looking to taste something new.

5: El Claustro

The El Claustro restaurant in Parador de Granada is located in a 15th-century convent converted into a luxury hotel. The restaurant’s interior overflows with a medieval charm, with its stone arches, wooden beams, and candlelit tables. El Claro’s wine list has an extensive collection of Spanish wines, including some of the best wines from the region of Granada.

Another thing that makes this restaurant stand out is its location, as it overlooks the Alhambra palace, which is one of the most famous landmarks in Spain. The palace’s illuminated beauty creates a mesmerizing view, making the restaurant the perfect setting for a romantic dinner.

Concluding thoughts

Whatever your preferences, all of these restaurants excel in providing an unforgettable romantic dining experience. So, if you’re looking for a special night out with your significant other, be sure to check out these restaurants that promise to create an ambiance that will sweep you off your feet.