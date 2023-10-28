[Updated] Robert Card Suicide Note: Is He Found Dead? Check On Ex Wife & Ex Girlfriend!

This content is an in-depth discussion of the recent viral controversy of Robert Card Found Dead and the Robert Card Suicide Note, which was discovered by the authorities.

Do you know the Maine Restaurant shooting incident that occurred recently? Do you know the reason behind the shootings and the aftermath of the tragedy? This post will give you an overview of the whole scenario that went down on the spot and further specific details about the incident. This news is a trending topic in the United States and Canada.

What is Robert Card Suicide Note all about?

The Maine shooting incident took place on Wednesday night at Lewiston restaurant after an American Army Reservist opened fire on a very busy public place. Robert Card was posted in a training facility in Saco, and he excited the massacre in a bowling alley where hundreds of people were present. He fled from there after police reached the scene, and his search started from then on. As per the recent reports, Robert has left a note to his son before Robert Card Found Dead.

The officials do not reveal the contents of the note to the media. It is said that the note includes some random stuff but nothing in relation to the shootings.

What was the impact of the shooting?

As a result of the deadly mass, 18 people were killed and 13 injured by the authorities. The search for Card went on for nearly 48 hours after his body was discovered on Friday night. Robert was found in the Lisbon Falls area. His sister stated that Robert Card Ex Wife divorced him in 2007. Apparently, Robert died from a self-inflicted injury from a gunshot

What was the press release in relation to the Robert Card case?

In a recently released statement by the Maine state police, Robert is described as a fireman instructor in the US police. Robert was suffering from mental issues in the past; other than that, he was hearing voices and also threatened fellow officers a few times.

Who was Robert Card Ex Girlfriend?

The identity of his Ex ex-girlfriend is not revealed, but according to his sister, Robert must have been searching for her in those two shooting locations. There is not much information available online about Robert’s personal and professional life. The motive behind the killing is not confirmed yet, but the Maine residents were advised to stay indoors until further notice as a precautionary measure during this 48-hour hunt.

The Shooting Rampage :

As per the sources, this is the deadliest massacre attack in the US after last year. After Robert Card Found Dead, President Biden expressed his gratefulness for the safety of the community residents and said he would provide any possible help and support to the Maine people. Further, he addressed the congress party Republicans to fulfill their duty and help in stopping the gun violence.

Social media URLs :

I-Team: Police find possible suicide note addressed to Robert Card's son @CherylFiandaca reports https://t.co/SK17o7rixk — WBZ | CBS News Boston (@wbz) October 27, 2023

Final Words

The details mentioned above clearly indicate that Robert Card’s case is of mental instability. He executed the shooting rampage in a state of mental trauma after Robert Card Ex Girlfriend left him. Further investigation is proceeded by the Maine state authorities to analyze the total losses from the shootings.

