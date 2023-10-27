[Uncensored] Maine Mass Shooting Video Leaked On Twitter: Details On Lewiston Reddit, Wiki, Victims

The post explains in detail on Maine Mass Shooting Video Leaked on Twitter. Know all the details about Mass Shooting Lewiston Maine Reddit, Wiki, and Victims.

Do you know about the Maine Mass shooting? Are you aware of the victims? Maine Mass Shooting Video Leaked on Twitter has created havoc among the people around the United States and Canada. The recent shooting in Maine has taken the lives of several people and also injured them. Kindly read the full post to grab all the details about this mass shooting.

Maine Mass Shooting Video Leaked on Twitter

The shooting happened in Maine has killed several people and left many wounded. The shooting took place on 25 October, Wednesday. The shooting killed 18 people and 13 people left injured due to the shooting. The video of the shooting was also posted on many social media platforms. A few clips of shooting are available on Twitter.

The videos of police scenes outside the house of the victim are also getting viral. Several videos related to the shooting investigation are also available on Twitter. The suspect of the shooting is identified as Robert Card, who is a forty-year-old man.

Mass Shooting Lewiston Maine Reddit

The mass shooting that happened in Maine, Lewiston has scared many people around the region. Many areas in Lewiston are under lockdown as the suspected culprit is not found. The reddit and many other social Websites are filled with the news of this mass shooting. Maine Mass Shooting Victims are of different age groups.

The people of the area are told to shelter themselves as the manhunt has continued for over 24 hours. The reddit information about the Mass shooting reveals that the culprit Robert Card is a dangerous and armed man. Robert is a member of the Army Reserve of the US and is a certified armed instructor.

Maine Mass Shooting Victims

As we mentioned earlier, 18 people were killed in the mass shooting whereas 13 people were injured. The victim includes a 76-year-old retired man, Bob Violette, a bar manager, Joseph Walker, and Tricia Asselin who was a 53-year-old lady who worked part-time in a bowling alley. The other victims include Michael Deslauriers.

Some social media information has also revealed that four of the victims who were killed that night were deaf. These victims are named as Bryan MacFarlane, Joshua Seal, Steven Vozzella, and Billy Brackett. The names of other victims are not revealed yet.

Maine Mass Shooting Wiki

The Maine Mass has terrified many people around the region. The shooting took place in Maine, Lewiston on 25th October, Wednesday. The shooting has killed 18 people. The culprit of the mass shooting is identified as Robert Card. The culprit remains at large.

In a nutshell

Wrapping up this post here Maine Mass Shooting Wiki, the mass shooting in Maine has killed 18 people of different age groups. The shooting has injured 13 people. The shooter is identified as Robert Card. However, the death toll is not confirmed as there is different information on different sites. The police are currently finding the suspect, Robert Card. You can visit this link to grab more details on Maine Mass shooting.

