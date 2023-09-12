[Updated] Seismic Waves Card Scam: Is This Hoax Fake? Does Whatsapp Gets Virus? Check Now!

Check out the post for exclusive news about the Scam that is in trend in the market nowadays, the Seismic Waves Card Scam, and how the Scam works.

Do you know what a Seismic Waves Card Scam is? How is this Scam started, and how does it work? This Scam has been very prevalent in the market digitally since the tragedy happened in Morocco, and now it’s spreading Worldwide.

Let us learn more about the Seismic Waves Card Scam and the risks involved in falling victim to the Scam. Stay tuned for more details.

Disclaimer: This post’s contents are about scams and fake cards, but do not promote such viral links or content. This post provides inky authentic information to readers.

Is Seismic Waves Card a Scam?

On 8th September 2023, Morocco met with a big tragedy in the name of Earthquake. The Earthquake was 6.8 in magnitude. This tragedy has affected the Southwest Al Houz province of Marrakesh. In this disaster, more than 2,500 people were reported dead; the injured and missing numbers are still in counting.

After this situation, many people receive Seismic Waves Card Whatsapp messages from the Seismic Waves Card in which they claim to provide help in the form of food or shelter. So yes, this Card is a total scam, and there is no physical presence.

How does the Scam works?

In the WhatsApp messages, they circulate the photos of the affected regions of Morocco to spread awareness. But as soon as you click the link, your device can get hacked, and all your details can be lost quickly. But it’s impossible to hack the phone as long as you don’t include any suspicious extensions on your phone.

Hence, the Seismic Waves Card Hoax is the correct terminology as it exploits people’s emotions like anxiety and fear rather than data loss.

What is a Seismic Waves Card?

This Card operates in the form of messages on social media, especially on WhatsApp. The Seismic Waves Card is a typical scam that has the risk of potential financial or personal details losses. The Seismic Waves Card Scam works on the web like pop-ups in extension ads that redirect to the Seismic Waves Card. It can also shift to phishing sites, compromising a person’s digital security by leaking the data.

What is the process to remove the Seismic Waves Card Virus?

If you think the Scam corrupts your system, you can try and follow these steps to remove it:

Open your Browser settings and select Add-ons or More Tools according to your browser.

Then go to extensions.

Look for unknown extensions or Seismic Waves Card Extensions.

Delete any unfamiliar extensions by clicking on the delete icon and remove them.

If this process does not work, refer to the guides for more professional help.

What is the purpose of the Seismic Waves Card?

It is common on social media platforms for such scam messages to circulate. The person behind this Seismic Waves Card Fake still needs to be found, and the scam messages are circulating. The purpose of such a scam has yet to be determined, but it will surely make people anxious and take advantage of their fear for profit. Also, read safety tips against Credit Card scams.

Social media URLs:

Twitter: Not found

Reddit: Not found

Final Verdict

The Seismic Waves Card’s purpose is to take advantage of the innocent and people in need; they mostly target the students who fear the Morocco Earthquake and are anxious. We hope people do not fall prey to such scams and believe in fake deception. Remember to read more on PayPal scams.

Have you also heard about this Scam? Tell us in the comments.