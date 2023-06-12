Do you live in a home with a roof that’s at least partly shaded by trees or large houses? Do you want to install solar panels, but have qualms about the direction you should have them point?

Installing solar panels has been a hot trend for the last decade. From the coasts to the country’s center, more and more homeowners are choosing to go green and using this renewable energy source to power their homes.

You may be eyeing solar panels for your house and trying to decide where you should have them a point. These panels have an optimal direction, but also some alternatives if you don’t have ideal shading. Keep on reading to learn all about the best direction for solar panels in your home.

Towards the South

The best solar panel direction is towards the south. South facing panels can maximize the amount of sunlight they receive throughout the day.

This is because the sun rises in the east in the morning. However, it moves to the south in the afternoon.

This means that south-facing panels receive the most direct sunlight. This allows for maximum efficiency of the solar panels.

Additionally, south facing panels will always be in the sun, no matter what time of the year it is. This minimizes the amount of shade that is cast on the panels. This can allow the panels to be more effective.

With this knowledge, one should always make sure to face their solar panels south. Take advantage of the most direct sun in order to get the most out of your solar energy.

Set the Pitch 37 Degrees From the Horizontal

When installing solar panels, the best orientation is to have the pitch of the panels at approximately 37 degrees from the horizontal plane. This is helpful in maximizing their efficiency.

This angular position allows the solar panels to capture the most energy from the sun by following the sun’s trajectory. This angle is especially effective during the winter. It is when the sunlight is low and the days are shorter.

Furthermore, solar panels should be facing south if you live in the northern latitude and north if you live in the Southern Hemisphere. This will capture as much sunlight as possible.

Make the Angle Equal to the Latitude Plus 10 to 15 Degrees

The best direction for solar panels is an angle equal to the latitude plus 10 to 15 degrees. This allows the panels to capture the most sunlight during the day. This minimizes shadows at different times of the year.

This angle is called the solar panel’s tilt angle. This tilt angle is determined by taking the latitude of the location. Add 10 to 15 before the total is divided by two.

This tilt angle will vary depending on the location of the solar panels. It also ensures that the panels are tilted towards the sun. This can maximize the amount of electricity generated.

This allows the panels to generate more electricity for home and business owners when the sun is at its strongest. It also ensures that the panels are receiving the most energy at all times. This tilt angle ensures that the solar panels are in the best direction for optimum solar energy collection.

An Angle That Minimizes the Shading

Minimizing shading means ensuring that the panels are not covered up by roof protrusions, such as chimneys or vents. If a site has no roof obstructions, the homeowner should tilt the array at an angle that maximizes the sun’s exposure.

The higher the angle, the more sunlight the panels will receive. Additionally, having the panels located close to each other will reduce the opportunity for shading.

Eastward and Westward Facing Solar Panel

The best direction for solar panels to generate the highest percentage of energy depends on the location. Installing solar panels that face eastward in the morning and westward in the evening is the best strategy for homeowners in the US.

Eastward-facing solar panels will catch the early morning sun. This will generally continue generating energy until around noon or later.

Westward-facing solar panels will take over in the afternoons. They will provide power until around sunset. This allows for maximum energy generation throughout the day.

Additionally, this type of installation helps to offset the impacts of clouds or other weather events which may reduce energy generation in certain panels.

Low-Angles or Flat

Low angle solar panels tend to give you more energy and work better in cooler temperatures. This is because the snow is able to quickly slide off of them.

On the other hand, flat solar panels are easier to blend into the roof. They look aesthetically more pleasing and are less impacted by shadings from trees.

But, unless the panel is completely flat, then when the sun is lower in the sky, the flat panel will not capture as much of its rays. This is due to not being angled toward their direction.

Know the Best Direction for Solar Panels

