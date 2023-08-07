The Stylish Criss Cross Braids in the Front Hairstyle

Actually, you could totally call me a braid Maniac. All my friends around me know my hobby. At the same time, I introduce many styles to my friends since they want a perfect look! After all, it’s never a bad thing for me to try more. I’ve been rocking cornrows, box braids, fishtail braids and more for as long as I can remember. But when I saw pictures of celebrities and Instagram models with this new Criss Cross Braid style, I knew I had to give it a try for myself. This is the trend! And let me tell you, I’m completely obsessed with the findings!

Excellent Advantages

Many girls who have tried traditional braids will know that the biggest disadvantage of traditional braids is that they are too tight and can make us feel very tired or uncomfortable. Compared with traditional Braids, Criss Cross Braids are distinct from standard braids because instead of going straight back, the braids form a kind of diagonal criss cross pattern across the front of your head. Although making an extremely fashionable and elaborate design, the braids nevertheless felt comfortable because they aren’t too tight. I personally prefer this product which is comfortable and highly designed. And the sweetest part is there were no knots at the beginning of each braid, so they didn’t pull on my hair at all. This will protect my natural hair very well, and in fact, my natural hair is really in bad condition, so I don’t want to hurt it anymore! Even the splitting might be changed by redoing a few strands for alternative appearances. Knotless braids, as they are commonly known, offer a gentler and safer alternative to traditional braids. This look is quite adaptable and great for dressing up an outfit or wearing it every day.

There must be a lot of girls who are worried that it’s hard to take care of after owning the Criss Cross Braids, but I want to tell you that there is absolutely no need to worry about..Friends don’t lie. I am a lazy girl, so definitely I am not willing to spend much time on caring for the wig. The Criss Cross Braids meets my desire. I only had to detangle the braids about once a week to prevent matting. A spray bottle with water and conditioner made detangling a breeze. Otherwise, I merely touched up the parting as needed and refreshed the style with some serum. Before I was prepared to take down my Criss Cross Braids, they had remained in tact for more than three weeks.

Follw my steps

I guess each girl who wants to try this look represents a different hair condition. If you’re struggling to achieve the desired look with your natural hair, braided wigs can be a great alternative for achieving this style regardless of your hair condition. And It is necessary to take some measures based on the length and texture of your hair. Long, straight, or wavy hair complements this haircut the best. If you have curly hair, you may need to straighten it first to achieve the desired effect. A high-quality hairbrush or comb, as well as a few hair ties and bobby pins, are also essential.

Now that the preparation is done, we can start! You must part your hair down the middle, from the front of your hairline to the nape of your neck, to start the criss-cross braids in the front hairstyle. Next start a basic three-strand braid with a little bit of hair from the front of your head on one side.When you reach the end of the braid, secure it with a hair tie. Do not slip here, or what you do before will be all in vain!

Next, take a small section of hair from the opposite side of your head and braid it in the same way. When you have finished braiding, cross it over the first braid and secure it in place with a bobby pin. Up until you reach the rear of your head, repeat this method, switching sides and crossing the braids over one another. If you feel it is difficult to understand, you can search for some videos from Youtube since I have experienced this before.

Congratulations! The next steps are much easier. Once you have reached the back of your head, continue braiding the rest of your hair in a traditional braid and secure it with a hair tie. The rest of your hair can either be left loose or pulled back into a bun or ponytail for a more put-together appearance. From my perspective, more hair left will look more gentle.

Conclusion

After my introduction, are you more interested in the Criss Cross Braids? You can achieve beautiful, trendy braids without the fuss. This is the braid style to choose if you want a fashionable one that doesn’t need everyday care. My upcoming Criss Cross Braid variant is already in the works!

The most crucial factors are using good quality products, taking your time and being delicate with your hair, and practicing makes perfect whether you try Criss Cross Braids or another braid technique. With little effort, braids may give you the chance to show your creativity and keep your hair looking fabulous. If you attempt Criss Cross Braids or another braid, I hope you’ll fall in love with it as much as I do. FANCIVIVI braided wigs are made for black women with real lifestyles and offer a variety of adaptable designs at reasonable pricing points. They continue to be dedicated to honesty, excellence, and service, and treat every client like family. I have found my true love, so I hope my girl also can!