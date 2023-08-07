Did Drew Scott Really Pass Away: Is He Still Alive? Check Instagram Latest Updates Here!

The article has dispelled the baseless death rumour related to Drew Scott and clear doubts of many readers for the question, Did Drew Scott Really Pass Away.

Do you know about this Canadian Tv personality Drew Scott? Have you heard the death news of Drew Scott? The report will discuss a TV actor facing a death hoax, and the United States readers are shocked to hear this news.

Now, in 2023, several celebrity death hoaxes have been spread on the internet, so here we will check facts about Did Drew Scott Really Pass Away?

Disclaimer- Our article will educate you accurately about the trending news because all the facts are taken from the internet. Our intention is not to promote any celebrity or personality.

Is Drew Scott passed away?

Drew Scott is still healthy and alive, as confirmed by his family, even though false reports of his death have been making the rounds on internet forums. The family of Drew requested everyone to stop spreading this unfounded rumour.

Drew Scott is, at present, doing remarkably well in terms of his health and has no known illnesses. The sudden circulate of the actor Drew Scott’s passing away earlier this week worried fans everywhere.

Is Drew Scott Still Alive?

The Canadian real estate agent and TV celebrity Drew Scott is still alive. Drew Scott is widely recognized for his work in the real estate sector and for appearing on television programs about interior design and remodeling homes.

Jonathan Silver Scott, his identical twin born on the same day as him, is also alive. Moreover, Jonathan and Drew are both still engaged in their respective professions. In our findings, we did not get reliable evidence to support any claims that Drew Scott passed away.

Drew Scott’s Instagram profile- Let’s read the detail here-

Drew Scott is highly active on Instagram and is followed by several social media users. Drews’s Instagram page is full of his photos. He is also active on Facebook, and his death news went viral through a Facebook profile page.

After a Facebook page dedicated to the actor called R.I.P. Drew Scott received close to one million likes, rumors of his alleged death gained momentum on Saturday. The About page provided a trustworthy account of the Canadian actor’s demise.

Read More :- Haggans Clark Cause of Death: Is Steelers Death Happened in Pittsburgh? know His Dead, Wife & Net Worth Details Here!

Did Drew Scott Really Pass Away a news post on Twitter?

This hoax death news of the actor went viral on Twitter, and as usual, the death hoax caused a Twitter frenzy. Numerous admirers immediately began posting condolences on the social media page to convey their sorrow over the skilled actor and media host’s passing.

To put the gossip aside, Drew is alive and healthy. His death is fake news, and his family has confirmed it. The family claimed that the information came from an unidentified site in a press release that was made public to attract additional traffic and focus, so Did Drew Scott Really Pass Away is only an internet hoax?

Drew Scott Biography-

Real name

Andrew Alfred Scott Occupation Actor, TV Personality, and Host Known as Drew Scott Date of Birth April 28, 1978 Born at

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Education detail Not found Wife name Linda Phan , Siblings Jonathan Scott, JD Scott Nationality Canadian and British Parents Joanne Scott, Jim Scott

Social Media Links-

Tweets by MrDrewScott

Summing-Up-

Drew Scott is alive, not suffering from any illness, and succeeding in his career. Therefore, the general public should refrain from sharing and believing such untrue information

Did Drew Scott Really Pass Away? FAQs-

Q.1 Why Drew Scott is gaining popularity on the internet?

Ans- Due to Death hoax.

Q.2 What is the age of Drew Scott?

Ans- 45-year-old.

Q.3 What is Drew Scott known for?

Ans- Entrepreneur and entertainer.

Q.4 What is the name of Drew’s website?

Ans- www.drewandjonathan.com

Q.5 What is Drews Scott’s net worth?

Ans-$100 million.

Also Read : – Simon Crean Funeral: What Did Simon Crean Die From? Who Is Simon Crean’s Wife? Also Find Details On His Cause of Death, And Age