Top 10 Players to Watch in the Champions League This Season.

Every year, there are a number of players in the UEFA Champions League who stand out from the crowd and make a name for themselves on the biggest stage. This season, there are a number of young players who are expected to make a big impact in the Champions League. Here are 10 players to watch:

1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Haaland is one of the most exciting young players in the world. He has already scored 80 goals in 79 appearances for Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City. Known for his pace, power, and finishing ability, and he is sure to cause problems for defenders in the Champions League this season. Haaland is a clinical finisher who is always a threat in the penalty area. He is also strong and athletic, which makes him difficult to defend against. Haaland will be looking to lead Manchester City to the Champions League title this season.

2. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain)

Mbappé is another young player who is already one of the best in the world. He has scored 171 goals in 215 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain and France. Known for his pace, dribbling, and finishing ability, Mbappé is a world-class talent who is capable of scoring goals from anywhere on the pitch. He will be looking to lead Paris Saint-Germain to their first Champions League title this season.

3. Pedri (Spain)

Pedri is another young player who is already one of the best in the world. He has made a big impact at Barcelona and Spain, and he is known for his passing, dribbling, and vision. Pedri is a gifted playmaker who is capable of creating chances for his teammates. He will be looking to help Spain win their first European Championship title since 2012 this summer.

4. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Bellingham has already made a big impact at Borussia Dortmund, and he is known for his passing, dribbling, and defensive ability. Bellingham is a complete midfielder who is capable of doing a bit of everything. He will be looking to help Borussia Dortmund reach the final of the Champions League this season.

5. Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Musiala is one of the most promising young players and has already made a big impact at Bayern Munich, and he is known for his dribbling, passing, and finishing ability. Musiala is a versatile player who can play in a number of positions. He will be looking to help Bayern Munich win their sixth Champions League title this season.

Get your Champions League Tickets.

6. Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Wirtz is one of the most exciting young players in Germany. He is known for his dribbling, passing, and finishing ability. Wirtz is a young player with a lot of potential. He will be looking to help Bayer Leverkusen reach the knockout stages of the Champions League this season.

7. Gavi (Barcelona)

Gavi is one of the most exciting young players in Spain. He has made a big impact at Barcelona, and is known for his passing, dribbling, and defensive ability. Gavi is a young player with a lot of energy. He will be looking to help Barcelona win their first Champions League title since 2015 this season.

8. Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

Ansu Fati has already shown his potential at Barcelona. Known for his pace, dribbling, and finishing ability. Ansu Fati is a young player with a lot of talent. He will be looking to help Barcelona win their first Champions League title since 2015 this season.

9. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Saka is one of the most exciting young players in England, and he has already made a big impact at Arsenal. He is known for his dribbling, passing, and finishing ability. He will be looking to help Arsenal reach the knockout stages of the Champions League this season.

10. Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

Davies is one of the most exciting young players and he has already shown his potential at Bayern Munich. Known for his pace, dribbling, and defensive ability. He will be looking to help Bayern Munich win their sixth Champions League title this season.