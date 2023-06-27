Evening Rituals Before Bedtime: 6 Tips to Help Your Baby Fall Asleep Faster

Daily rituals in a baby’s life are quite important. They give him or her predictability and comfort. Routines shield your baby from additional stress. In this article, we will talk about the importance of evening rituals before bedtime.

Bedtime routines for babies

Many parents know that the ritual before bedtime makes it easier to go to bed. A bedtime ritual is a routine that is repeated day after day in a certain sequence. They are designed to indicate bedtime boundaries and limits to your baby. Since infants do not determine the time by the clock, such actions are the best preparation for bedtime.

Tip #1: Evening rituals

Many bedtime rituals begin with a bath, but older babies (over six months) do not strictly need to bathe every day unless it gives absolute pleasure to the baby and his or her parents. Dimmed lights, soothing music, reading a book, and a relaxing massage before bedtime are excellent methods of relaxing a baby. Numerous studies have confirmed that infants and toddlers who get a daily fifteen-minute relaxing massage before bed begin to fall asleep much easier in a month.

Tip #2: Don’t overlook your baby’s first signs of tiredness

Your child may be the least active talker, but he or she spends much time trying to communicate with you. You can be sure of that. Just as babies signal that they are hungry, they also show their fatigue through various behaviors. Try to put your child to bed as soon as you notice these signs. If you miss them, your child will become more irritable, and it will be much harder to soothe and prepare him or her for bed.

Tip #3: Feed your baby in a darkened room

After the bath, it’s a good time to feed your baby. It doesn’t matter what type of feeding you choose: breastfeeding, combo feeding, or formula feeding. It is best done in a darkened room, with soft white noise or calm music. Try to put your little one in a crib when he or she is still awake, gradually developing the skill to fall asleep independently.

Tip #4: White Noise

Back in the womb, babies were surrounded by body noise, such as the mom’s heartbeat, for nine months. White noise or a rhythmic heartbeat can help soothe your baby.

Nowadays, it’s easy to find many specialized recordings on the Internet that include both elements.

Tip #5: Watch your caffeine intake

If you’re breastfeeding, caffeine intake can affect your baby’s sleep.

Also, babies take much longer to get the caffeine out of their bodies than adults. The idea is to eliminate caffeine intake altogether or at least limit it. In cases of formula feeding, enjoy your coffee and choose the right organic formula to meet your baby’s nutritional needs.

Tip #6: Day vs. Night

During your pregnancy, your baby tended to be lulled to sleep by your movements and awake while you rested. You may remember how hard it was to fall asleep during your third trimester because of the acrobatic tricks in your belly performed by a tireless little one. Now that your baby is around, it’s time to teach him or her the proper distinction between day and night. Keep the lights dimmed at night and talk in slightly lower tones, even if your baby is still awake.