Why You Should Choose Toshiba Air Fryer Microwave & How to Use It

This Toshiba air fryer microwave was the best gift I received recently, although I bought it myself. In this review, I will tell you more about this fantastic appliance.

Initially, I was sceptical about the Toshiba air fryer microwave. How could one appliance combine the power of an air fryer and a microwave? But after using it for a few weeks, I can confidently say it exceeded my expectations.

Besides saving me counter space, the Toshiba air fryer also has various features I didn’t know I needed.

My favourite is the combination cooking feature, which lets me use the microwave and air fryer simultaneously. In a hurry, I can use this feature for cooking multiple dishes simultaneously, which is a game changer for me. Just put my main dish in the microwave and my side dish in the air fryer, set the time and temperature, and it will do the rest.

With its convection mode, the Toshiba microwave air fryer stands out from traditional microwaves. Using this appliance, I’ve baked and roasted foods like a traditional oven without heating my entire kitchen. I’ve cooked everything from chicken breasts to cookies in it, and they all came out perfectly cooked and evenly browned.

In addition to its cooking capabilities, the Toshiba air fryer microwave also has a variety of preset cooking functions that make it incredibly easy to use. By simply pressing a button, I can cook frozen food, popcorn, vegetables, and even pizza. It makes cooking much more manageable and ensures that my food always comes out perfectly.

I must mention the Toshiba air fryer microwave’s sleek design. Its black stainless steel finish looks stylish and modern in my kitchen, and its easy-to-use touchpad controls make it a breeze. Plus, its compact size means it doesn’t take up too much space on my countertop, which is a massive plus for anyone with a small kitchen.

In addition to all the above, I am incredibly impressed with the TOSHIBA ML2. It has revolutionized my cooking style and become a kitchen staple. Combining air frying and microwaving capabilities, convection settings, preset cooking functions, and sleek design, it is a must-have for home chefs who wish to save time and prepare delicious meals.

Here are some tips for using this air fryer more effectively during the cooking process:

Preheat the air fryer before adding your food to ensure even cooking and crispy results.

You should follow the recommended temperature settings for the food you’re cooking to ensure it is evenly and thoroughly cooked.

If you overcrowd your air fryer basket, your food will not get crispy or evenly cooked. Leave enough room between the food items to allow proper air circulation

Flipping your food halfway through cooking will help ensure it is evenly cooked on both sides.

Use a light hand when applying oil to your food to avoid excess oil and greasy results. At the same time, you can use oil when air frying; you don’t need as much as you would when frying traditionally.

Clean the air fryer regularly to keep it working correctly and prevent unpleasant odours. Wipe the basket and exterior with a damp cloth, and clean the interior with a mild cleaning solution.

Take advantage of the versatility of the Toshiba air fryer microwave by experimenting with different foods.

Following these tips, you can easily create delicious, healthy meals with your Toshiba air fryer.

Overall, the Toshiba air fryer is an excellent investment for any home chef. Its unique combination of air frying and microwaving capabilities, convection setting, preset cooking functions, stylish design, and compact size make it a versatile and helpful kitchen appliance that offers convenience and style.