Tower Heroes Roblox Codes: What is Roblox Tower Heroes Wiki? Check Roblox Tower Heroes Tier Code List Here!

Where to get the Roblox Tower Heroes codes?

In general, Tower Heroes or Roblox games are more beneficial with codes that help unlock free rewards like new skins, stickers, coins, and other upgrades. To know about the latest codes, you can connect with Roblox’s official social media platform for new offers and updates. Further, learn more through the links provided.

List of Roblox Tower Heroes Code:

KARTKIDPLUSHKIDPLUSH – Kart Kid Plush Sticker

ENEMYPETS – Spiders! Sticker

4JULY2021 – Fireworks Modifier

July42020 – Fireworks Skin

pizzatime – Pizza Skin, AYO Pizza! Sticker

TEAMUP – Team Up Sticker

ODDPORT – Uniform Skin, Sticky! Sticker, Reese! Sticker

THSTICKER – Tower Heroes Sticker

2020VISION – Streamer Skin

CubeCavern – Wiz SCC Skin

HEROESXBOX – Xbox Skin

crispytyph – Hazel, Hazel Sticker

PixelBit – 20 Coins

How to redeem the codes?

If you don’t know the procedure for unlocking the codes, refer to the below pointers :

Start the game and press on the Roblox Icon.

Enter the code in the ‘Enter Code Here’ box and redeem your rewards.

Roblox Tower Heroes Tier List

The game consists of seven tiers. The tiers are divided in terms of performance. The SS tier is considered the leading group with top performers. The S+ is almost the same level. Further, it goes down the least performance group, the E tier, which has the characters least recommended to play with.

SS Tier

S +Tier

A Tier

B Tier

C Tier

D Tier

E Tier

Social media URLs :

Final Summary

Tower Heroes Roblox Codes: FAQs

Q1. What are the Roblox Tower Heroes?

Roblox is an innovative game constantly updated with their concepts tower heroes are one of them. In this, players have to protect themselves from the enemies.

Q2. When does the validity of the code last?

Generally, the codes are usable for a month or until the particular event lasts.

Q3. What are the benefits of Roblox codes?

Generally, codes help the players gain new and upgraded freebies like stickers, coins, skins, modifiers, etc.

Q4. Who is the developer of Roblox games?

The Pixel Bit Studios developed the Roblox games.

Q5. What are Roblox Tower Heroes codes?

As per Roblox Tower Heroes Wiki, codes help collect some rare and necessary freebies, which can help level up the player’s game.