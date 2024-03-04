{Full Watch Video} Upendra Rawat Viral Video And Mms: Barabanki, Link, Reddit

To explore the Upendra Rawat Viral Video And Mms check out this post for complete details.

Do you want to know about the Viral Mms video of Upendra Rawat? A fake and offensive video of BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat became popular on social media in India, the United Kingdom and the United States shortly after he was nominated for reelection in the Uttar Pradesh constituency of Barabanki.

The video recording was manipulated to make it look as though the MP was involved. The police launched an investigation when they received a complaint about the Upendra Rawat Viral Video And Mms from Dinesh Chandra Rawat, Rawat’s secretary.

Aditya Tripathi, the officer in charge of the Kotwali police station, confirmed that a formal complaint had been filed against an unnamed person.

Upendra Rawat Viral Video And Mms

The edited tape gave the impression that the MP was involved in some sort of impropriety. Police sources allege that the Tiktok video claims to depict the MP and shows a man in a compromising situation with a woman.

The MP named his political rivals as the source of the Reddit video, describing it as completely fake. He hoped that anyone responsible for this deception would be caught quickly.

Notably, he was chosen by the BJP over Priyanka Singh Rawat, another MP, in the previous election from Barabanki.

Upendra Rawat Viral Video Link: BJP List of Contenders

For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the BJP unveiled its initial list of contenders. There were some well-known names there, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They will each be running from Varanasi, Gandhinagar, and Lucknow.

There are 195 individuals on the list, including 24 from Madhya Pradesh, 51 from Uttar Pradesh, and other candidates from other states. The number of candidates varies from one to twenty in every state.

It covers a number of states, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, and West Bengal. All told the Indian political party (BJP) has selected candidates from a wide range of states to run in the next elections.

Read More: Radhika Merchant Father Business: Parents Images, Family & Qualification Details

Upendra Rawat Viral Video Link

The Telegram video went viral in a couple of hours, appearing on every street and neighbourhood. It is being discussed and spread by people. The five-minute video features a man who seems to be an MP.

A lot of people have been searching for the video’s link, but it was removed from the original page. However, the following social media links will assist you in understanding the case’s current state:-

If you want to know more details about Upendra Rawat Viral Video And Mms then check out this Twitter post–

BJP MP from Barabanki Upendra Rawat filed an FIR in case of obscene video doing rounds. His secretary claims people are sharing an edited / deep fake video of sitting BJP MP with a foreign women to tarnish his image. pic.twitter.com/147f9gCyzl — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 3, 2024

Here is the Instagram account of Upendra Rawat–

Conclusion

According to this post. Shortly after BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat was nominated for reelection in the Barabanki constituency of Uttar Pradesh, an Upendra Rawat Viral Video And Mms of him went viral on social media. When the police got a complaint regarding the Upendra Rawat viral video and MMS, they opened an inquiry.

The altered tape gave the impression that the MP had acted illegally in some way. The film became widely popular in a matter of hours, appearing on every street and in every neighbourhood. It is being discussed and spread by people.

For more details on this case, watch this YouTube video–

If you have any questions regarding this post, then read us in the comment box.

Also Read: Jacqueline Jose Cause Of Death Wikipedia: Passed Away, Family, Age, Ethnicity