{Full Watch Video} Upendra Singh Rawat Video Leaked On Telegram: Mms, Reddit

Upendra Singh Rawat, the representative of the Barabanki constituency, is facing allegations for the Upendra Singh Rawat Video Leaked on Telegram.

Upendra Singh Rawat, the MP of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is also the representative of the Barabanki constituency in Uttar Pradesh, India. Recently, a video of Upendra Singh Rawat has snatched the attention of Worldwide people.

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party revealed its list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, MP Upendra Singh Rawat from Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, faced a lot of controversy for his viral video.

According to some sources, the video of Upendra Singh Rawat that went viral on social media is fake. Upendra Singh Rawat pushed his team to file an FIR in this Upendra Singh Rawat Mms case. The video of Upendra Singh Rawat that circulated on social media platforms showcased obscene content.

The viral video showcased a man who was sitting in an unpleasant posture with an unknown woman. The video went viral on Twitter and Reddit with the name of Upendra Singh Rawat. That is why people desperately started searching for the viral video of Upendra Singh Rawat.

Upendra Singh Rawat Mms went viral on Instagram:

We have searched for the video of Upendra Singh Rawat on Instagram. However, we could not find the video there. Instagram is strictly against promoting sensitive content.

Some people are still searching for the video on Instagram because a few Instagram users highlighted that they can provide you with the video of Upendra Singh Rawat.

However, we suggest our readers not to fall for such links. These links are not authentic at all. So, it can easily affect your device. It will be better to avoid such suspicious links.

Upendra Singh Rawat Mms authenticity:

Many people believe the video is original, and Upendra Singh Rawat was in the viral video. Yet some followers of Upendra Singh Rawat denied believing the viral video.

According to some sources, the in-charge of the Kotwali police station, Aditya Tripathi, confirmed that they filed a complaint against the unknown culprit of this case. After hearing this information, people believed that the video was fake.

If the video was not fake, the police did not file a complaint. So, it is sure that the video of Upendra Singh Rawat that went viral on Tiktok, Reddit, and Twitter is not authentic. The man in the video was not Upendra Singh Rawat.

Many people claim that the video is still available on some websites and social media platforms. However, we could not find the fake video of Upendra Singh Rawat anywhere.

It is possible to find some screenshots of the video. But you cannot find the viral video as it contains explicit and sensitive content. So, it is better not to search for the viral video.

Upendra Singh Rawat Video Leaked on Telegram FIR Report:

According to the FIR, some people intentionally uploaded a sensitive video of the MP, Upendra Singh Rawat, to destroy his image. Some people released the video after Upendra Singh Rawat was declared a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.

According to the Kotwali police department, the video showcased inappropriate scenes between a man and a woman. It is alleged that the man in the viral video is Upendra Singh Rawat from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The personal secretary of Upendra Singh Rawat, Dinesh Rawat, said that the culprits uploaded around seven videos on social media platforms like Twitter, Reddit, and Tiktok. They released these videos on 3 March 2024 and all videos had the same time frames.

Dinesh Rawat also mentioned that the Kotwali police station already lodged the FIR. The culprits behind this case will be caught very soon, and they will face strict punishment for this crime.

Expression of the MP about the Upendra Singh Rawat Mms:

The MP, Upendra Singh Rawat, mentioned that his opponents intentionally committed this crime to tarnish his image among everyone. According to Upendra Singh Rawat, his opponents did this as soon as he got the Barabanki party ticket.

Upendra Singh Rawat also mentioned that someone edited the video with Artificial Intelligence (AI). While talking to the Jagran news, Upendra Singh Rawat stated that this video might be old.

He said the video is from 2022 or 2023. As the culprits used Artificial Intelligence, people thought that the man in the viral video was Upendra Singh Rawat. However, he totally denied believing that the man in the viral video was him.

The Bharatiya Janata Party selected Upendra Singh Rawat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to contest the Barabanki seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) replaced Priyanka Singh Rawat and chose Upendra Singh Rawat. Watch more information about this viral video.

