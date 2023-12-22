From Video Games to Video Gaming Fashion Shows

The genesis of the relationship between video games and fashion can be traced back to the inception of video games. It, therefore, means that video games have been intertwined with fashion for a long time. There are a number of brands that believe in the principle of gamification to promote their brands. So, fashion, in a sense, has relied on Video Games for marketing and promotion of their product and used video games as a marketing tool to reach a larger audience.

According to CyberGhost’s piece, Gamification has become the norm of the day. Gamification, in simple words, is the integration of game mechanics into the internal business process or marketing campaign as well. However, it has to be kept in mind that the concept of Gamification in Video Gaming Fashion Shows is not new but has been in vogue for a long time.

Rise of Video Gaming Fashion Shows

Fashion shows have influenced video games from the beginning. However, when the human and the humanoid characters were introduced in games, there was a new shift towards video gaming fashion shows.

In the beginning, the choice with regard to the outfit in the video games was limited and scarce, the lack of resources being one of the reasons. However, back then, the creativity of the early game designers was never questioned. Jumpman’s outfit stands as testimony to this fact.

Whereas, as the number of polygons gathered more in number and the usage of the rasterized images in the form of textures gained momentum, video game fashions took a life of its own. The outfit became more elaborate and versatile due to the introduction of all these elements.

Video Games to Video Gaming Fashion Shows | Journey & Crossroads

Since the world is realising the dream of a digital world, and everything is digital. So is the world of Video Gaming and Fashion Shows. Every industry is trying to find out the different ways to attract audiences. Many brands and companies have realized the potential of video games as a tool for marketing their products. A large chunk of gamers take the avatars seriously and use them to express and identify themselves with these avatars. That is why games nowadays are no longer just games but a fashion-determining medium. As a result, here are video gaming fashion shows where the products of the companies are showcased. These shows are used as a marketing tool.

Conclusion

Fashion shows, in no uncertain terms, are holding back finding new ways to attract the audience. That is why they have moved forward to video gaming fashion shows. Video gaming is not a means of entertainment and time activity, but it has become a major source and center of showcasing the products of different companies and brands.

Over a period of time, the divide between fashion and video games has shrunk to such a level that both can be seen complementing each other, and the story of either seems to be incomplete without the existence of the other. So, the journey has been long but has been for the good of both.