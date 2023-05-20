There are many reasons why Blue World City Islamabad is the most demanding housing project. The main reason is its location. It is situated in the heart of Islamabad, which is the capital of Pakistan. This makes it easily accessible for people who want to live in Islamabad. Moreover, it is a well-developed city with all the modern facilities. This makes it an ideal place to live for families as well as for working professionals.

Blue World City Islamabad – The Most Demanding Housing Project

Blue World City Islamabad is one of the most popular and demanding housing projects in the city. There are many reasons why people are interested in living in this luxurious development. Let’s take a look at some of the main reasons why Blue World City is the most demanding housing project in Islamabad.

The first reason is the location. Blue World City is located in the heart of the city, near all the major amenities and attractions. It is also well connected to the rest of the city via a network of highways and roads. This makes it an ideal location for people who want to live in a central and convenient location.

The second reason is the quality of construction. The developers of Blue World City have used high quality materials and construction methods to ensure that the homes in the development are of the highest quality. This is evident from the luxurious finishes and fittings that are found in the homes.

The third reason is the range of amenities and facilities that are available in Blue World City. The development includes a number of world-class amenities such as a golf course, a five-star hotel, a shopping mall, and a number of other recreational facilities. This makes it an ideal place to live for people who want to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.

The fourth reason is the price. Blue World City is one of the most affordable housing projects in Islamabad. This is because the developers have used a number of cost-effective construction methods and have sourced materials from around the world. This has resulted in a development that is very competitively priced.

The fifth reason is the payment plan. The developers of Blue World City have introduced a very flexible payment plan that allows buyers to pay for their homes over a period of time. This makes it an affordable option for people who are looking to purchase a home in Islamabad.

The sixth reason is the customer service. The customer service team at Blue World City is very professional and attentive. They are always available to answer any queries that buyers may have. This makes the process of buying a home in Blue World City a very smooth and hassle-free experience.

The seventh reason is the security. Blue World City is a gated community

Reasons Why Blue World City Islamabad is In-Demand

The real estate sector of Pakistan is growing day by day and new housing societies and projects are coming up to meet the ever-increasing demand for housing. Amongst the many new housing societies, Blue World City Islamabad has managed to make a name for itself and is considered to be one of the most in-demand housing projects in the country.

There are many reasons why Blue World City Islamabad is so popular and in demand. Some of the most important reasons are listed below:

Location:

Blue World City Islamabad Location is one of its most important selling points. The housing society is situated on the Chakri Road, which is just a few minutes’ drive away from the new Islamabad International Airport. It is also close to major motorways such as the M-2 and M-1, which makes it easily accessible from all parts of the city.

Infrastructure:

Another reason why Blue World City Islamabad is so popular is because of the world-class infrastructure that it offers. The housing society has been designed keeping in mind the needs of the modern day buyer. All the amenities and facilities that are required for a comfortable living are available within the society.

Some of the key infrastructure facilities that are available in Blue World City Islamabad include a water filtration plant, a state-of-the-art sewerage system, a 24/7 security system, a well-equipped gymnasium, a swimming pool, a mosque, and a community center.

Payment Plan:

Another reason why Blue World City Islamabad is so popular is because of its flexible payment plan. The housing society offers a number of different payment plans to suit the needs and budget of every buyer. There is a 5-year, 7-year, and 10-year payment plan available.

Possession:

Blue World City Islamabad also offers possession of the plots on a fast track basis. The developers of the housing society are working on a fast track basis to ensure that the buyers get possession of their plots as soon as possible.

Development Work:

The development work

The Attractive Features of Blue World City Islamabad

Pakistan’s real estate market has been on the up in recent years, with a number of large-scale housing projects popping up across the country.

One of the most anticipated and talked-about developments is Blue World City Islamabad.

Situated on the Chakri Road, just a few minutes’ drive from the new Islamabad International Airport, Blue World City is a mega housing project that is set to change the landscape of the capital city.

The project is being developed by Blue Group of Companies, a leading name in the Pakistani real estate market.

The group has already delivered a number of successful housing projects in Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi, and is now bringing its expertise to Blue World City.

So, what is it that makes this project so special? Here are 3 key features that make Blue World City the most talked-about housing development in Islamabad.

Location, Location, Location

The first thing that makes Blue World City stand out is its location.

As mentioned, the project is situated on the Chakri Road, just a few minutes away from the new Islamabad International Airport.

This makes it an ideal location for those looking to buy property in Islamabad, as it is easily accessible from all parts of the city.

What’s more, the project is also in close proximity to a number of key landmarks and attractions, such as the Grand Trunk Road, CPEC Route and the Rawat Industrial Estate.

This makes it an ideal investment for those looking to generate rental income, as the property will be in high demand from tenants.

World-Class Infrastructure

Another key feature of Blue World City is its world-class infrastructure.

The project is being developed on international standards, and will feature all the modern amenities and facilities that you would expect from a world-class development.

Some of the key features include a state-of-the-art master-planned community, a world-class golf course, 5-star hotels, a commercial district, a hospital and a school.

The development will also feature

Why Invest in Blue World City Islamabad?

Blue World City Islamabad is one of the most demanding housing projects in Islamabad. It is a joint venture of Chaudhry group and Ali Group. The project is being developed on an area of 5,000 kanals. It is located on Chakri Road, Rawalpindi. The project is approved by RDA and is in the process of getting NOC from CDA.

The project is a state of the art housing project which will have all the modern facilities and amenities. The project is designed by international architects and will have all the international standard features. The project will have 5 Marla, 10 Marla, 1 Kanal and 2 Kanal residential plots. The project will also have commercial plots of 4 Marla and 8 Marla. The project will have a mini golf course, a community center, a mosque, a school, a hospital and a park.

The project is a great investment opportunity for the people of Islamabad. The project is situated in a very prime location and is easily accessible from all the major areas of the city. The project is a very good investment option for the future and is expected to give good returns in the future.

Conclusion

The real estate market of Pakistan is booming with new development projects and Blue World City is one of the most demanding housing project in Islamabad and ghafari marketing is one the top real estate agency in pakistan. There are many reasons for its popularity but the most important one is its convenient location. It is situated near new Islamabad airport and is easily accessible from different parts of the city. Moreover, the prices of plots are also very reasonable as compared to other housing schemes in Islamabad.

The development work is also progressing at a fast pace and the possession of plots will be given soon. So, if you are also looking for a place to invest in Islamabad, then Blue World City is the right choice for you.