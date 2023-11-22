Why Was Dr Victor Chang Killed: How Did He Die? Check Full Details On Death

We deliver Why Was Dr Victor Chang Killed in this article, How Did Dr Victor Chang Die and the cause of his Death and more about How Did He Die in detail.

Dr Victor Chang was brutally murdered by two men in 1991 in a failed extortion attempt. He was 54 years old when he died. Google search engine is honoring Victor Chang, a Chinese-Australian physician, on his birthday for his ground-breaking service in modern heart transplantation surgery.There was no clear statement regarding the Why Was Dr Victor Chang Killed.

The life of a revolutionary doctor

Dr. Victor Chang was born in 1936 in China’s Shanghai. He moved to Sydney with his family in the 1950s. Read the article till the end to learn more about Dr Victor Chang death.

Victor Chang ultimately went to study in the UK and US countries before returning to Sydney’s St Vincent’s Hospital. In Sydney, he serviced alongside the doctors who performed the nation’s first heart transfer in 1968.

In 1984, Chang performed the nation’s first prosperous heart transplant. After a month, he operated on Fiona Coote, a 14-year-old who became the most significant living heart transplant recipient in the nation. After his successful heart transplantation, he developed an artificial heart valve for the surgery. In recent days, the medical department has been following his method for heart transplantation surgery.

Dr. Victor Chang How Did He Die

A heart-breaking event that shocked Sydney and the entire nation was the murder of the Cardiac surgeon, Dr Victor Peter Chang. He was best known for performing the first modern heart transplant. Dr. Chang died in 1991. His death is considered the most infamous crime in the country’s history. Consequently, Vicor Chang was honored retrospectively with a state funeral. He won the People’s Choice Award in 1999.

However, Dr Victor Chang’s life was tragically ended on 4th July 1991. Chang was critically shot through an attempted extortion. Chang’s body was found sprawling in the gutter.

How Did Dr Victor Chang Die

Dr Victor Chang’s body was found near the Sydney district of Mosman gutter in his Mercedes-Benz 500SL. Two Malaysian men committed this monstrous crime. The murderers are Choon Tee (Phillip) Lim and Chew Seng (Ah Sung) Liew. They had selected Victor Chang accidentally from a magazine containing successful Asians.

The murderers forced Dr. Chang to stop his vehicle by roaring their Toyota Corolla into his car. After a disagreement over this incident, Liew shot Victor Chang’s head twice. The country grieved Dr Victor Chang’s death with a public funeral. There was no clear statement regarding the Why Was Dr Victor Chang Killed.

Conclusion

Dr Victor Chang was a Chinese-Australian physician and pioneer in cardio surgery and transplantation. On his birthday, Google is honoring Victor Chang for his revolutionary work in modern heart transplantation. Click the link to get detailed information.

