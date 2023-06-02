[Unedited] Young Dc Fly Surgery Wife: Who Was Young Dc Fly Wife? How Did She Die? Explore Full Details On Her Kids, Age, Husband, And Family

This article on Young DC Fly Surgery Wife was written to give you brief information about Young’s wife’s death.

Who is Young DC Fly? Have you heard about him before? Why is everyone willing to find out more information about him? What happened to his wife? This news is viral all over the United States and people are willing to get more information about it. If you are one of them, you have ended up in the right place. This article mentions the information about this topic in detail. So to know more about Young DC Fly Surgery Wife kindly read this article with your utmost attention till the very end.

Who is Young DC?

Young DC was born on May 2nd, 1992 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. He is an American Internet personality, actor, host, comedian, singer-songwriter, etc. He is best known for his roasting sessions videos. He is one of the members of the comedy show known as Wild N Out, this show is available on MTV2. He has also been one of the main hosts for the revival of TRL on MTV in the year 2017. There are various other famous shows which have been hosted by him.

Young DC’s Family

Young is pretty famous in the United States, and many of his fans are crazy to know about him. He has acted in various films which have turned out to be very famous all over the world. His real name is John Whitfield but he is better known as DC Young Fly. What is his Age? He is 31 years old. Young has a family of five. He has three children and a wife. Young has managed to create an amazing career for himself at a very young age which amazes everyone, especially his fans.

What happened to his Wife?

DC Young’s wife Jacklyn Smith has passed away at the age of 33. We feel very sad to break out this news to you as she is a mother of three. As per the information she died in Miami on Thursday. His family is completely shattered after the death of Jacklyn. This news was spread all over the world through TWITTER. His fans are sending him condolences and we pray for his family and children. Apparently Young was on a shoot when he heard about this heartbreaking news of his wife’s death, it has completely torn him apart.

About Young’s Kids and More

Young has three kids named Nova Whitfield, Prince Nehemiah, and Nala Whitfield. As per the information Young and his wife had been together for a long period. Not many details have been found about the cause of her death yet, but the investigation claims she was in Miami to undergo a “mommy makeover”. After she Died the news went viral all over the world in no time. Whereas many International sites confirm that she died due to her plastic surgery. Her fans are completely shattered and dismal after knowing about her death.

Conclusion

As we have read above, Young’s wife is no more alive which has caused a lot of sadness in his family. His Wife Death news is viral all over the globe. Many tweets have been posted about this viral news. To know more kindly click on this link

Young DC Fly Surgery Wife FAQs

Q1. Who was Young DC Fly’s Wife?

His wife’s name was Jacklyn Smith.

Q2. How did she die?

She died due to plastic surgery as per sources.

Q3. How many children did she have?

She had three children.

Q4. How old was she?

She was 32 years old.

