[Full Watch Video] Zachary Latham Video Reddit: What Is Posted On TikTok & Twitter? Check Links Now!

This article will tell the hidden facts behind the Zachary Latham Video Reddit. Find every detail of the murder case here.

Have you heard of Zachary Latham killing his neighbour? What is the court’s final judgement regarding the murder case? The murder case of 51-year-old collection officer in Southwood William Timmy Durham Sr. Took a drastic change during the hearing. Latham allegedly killed his neighbour and uploaded the video on social media for Fame.

People in the United States and Canada followed one side story of the family who lost their man. Later during the court hearing, Latham told the court about the incident. Follow the article to get the full Zachary Latham Video Reddit story.

Full Story

In May 2020 Durham family was having a dispute with the Lathams. Zachary Latham was a young teenager of 18 years old when he killed his neighbour Durham senior. Both families have been having a dispute for a long time. Catherine Durham, the wife of Dharam Senior, reported to the police after her husband’s death.

As of now, Latham was alleged of killing a 51-year-old man by stabbing the knife in his lung. Additionally, he was accused of posting videos of killing his neighbour on social media for Fame. But now, after the latest hearing, the tables are turned, and Latham disclosed every detail of the incident and told the full story to prove himself innocent.

Zachary Latham TikTok

As per sources, the video of the killing of William Durham senior was initially uploaded on TikTok. According to Latham, the video was uploaded to prove his Innocence that he was trying to save his family from the attack on Durhams.

Zachary told the court, “both of us have had multiple disputes being a neighbour. Everything went over the bar, and Durham’s family came to my home and tried to kill us. I grabbed the knife and stabbed William Durham senior to protect my wife. It was a completely unintentional and impulsive attack in self-defence.”

Zachary Latham Video Twitter

When police caught the alleged Latham, the video of killing his neighbour went viral on every social platform, including Twitter. People were sharing their opinion and talking about the incident.

Moreover, Latham was declared a criminal without considering his side of the story. There were lots of people who enjoyed the video and shared the video on social media for a long duration. Still, the authorities later took it down due to violent content.

Additionally, Latham told the court that his wife, Sarah, recorded the video. Before the incident, they also recorded a video where Catherine was troubling them, and Sarah recorded that. Sarah and Zachary were talking in the video to inform the cops. The videos were kept private on Zachary Latham TikTok account.

Zachary Latham is on trial for manslaughter after a fatal 2020 encounter with neighbours. Latham allegedly stabbed William Durham, 51. Latham, had been posting videos of his battles with neighbours on TikTok. Watch #CourtTVUK on #Sky179 / #Freesat177https://t.co/IOTcHR628S — CourtTVUK (@CourtTVUK) March 31, 2023

Final verdict

An 18-year-old teenager has been accused of killing a 51-year-old neighbour. Police arrested Zachary Latham for killing his neighbour and uploading the video on social media for the same, as per Catherine’s police complaint. In the recent court hearing, Zachary told the court about the attack and his action of stabbing Durham senior in self-defence.

Zachary Latham Video Reddit: FAQs

Q1. Is Zachary’s story true?

Court’s decision is pending to justify Zachary’s story.

Q2. How many children does Durham have?

Durhams has two children.

Q3. Who is the wife of Zachry Latham?

Sarah Latham.

Q4. What weapon is used to kill the Durham senior?

4-inch kitchen blade.

Q5. Can we still check out Zachary Latham TikTok video?

No, the video of killing Durham is unavailable on social media.

