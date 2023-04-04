How to Implement a Contactless Cleaning Program with a Cleaning Management Software

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses are facing the challenge of keeping their customers and employees safe. One of the biggest concerns is how to implement effective cleaning protocols.

Traditional cleaning methods are no longer enough, and companies are turning to contactless cleaning solutions. Did you know that 84% of consumers consider cleanliness and hygiene the most important factor when deciding where to shop or dine?

That’s why many businesses are using cleaning management software to implement contactless cleaning programs. This technology helps streamline cleaning operations, track schedules, and ensure that all areas are thoroughly sanitized.

In this article, we’ll explore the benefits of contactless cleaning programs, and how to implement them with cleaning management software. So let’s get started!

5 Steps to Successfully Implement a Contactless Cleaning Program with Cleaning Management Software

Implementing a contactless cleaning program with cleaning management software can help businesses maintain a safe and healthy environment for their customers and employees. However, the process of implementing a new program can become easy when taking guidance from a maintenance management software provider like FieldCircle. In this article, we’ll outline five steps to help businesses implement a successful contactless cleaning program using cleaning management software.

1 – Identify and prioritize cleaning tasks

Cleaning management software can help businesses identify and prioritize cleaning tasks by providing real-time data on which areas require the most attention. This data can be used to develop a cleaning schedule that ensures all high-traffic areas are cleaned frequently. Some tips to keep in mind when identifying and prioritizing cleaning tasks include:

Conduct a risk assessment to determine which areas pose the greatest risk for transmission of viruses and bacteria.

Develop a cleaning schedule that ensures high-traffic areas are cleaned frequently.

Use cleaning management software to track which areas have been cleaned and when.

Quick Note: Use cleaning management software to create a map of the facility, identifying high-traffic areas that require frequent cleaning.

2 – Train employees on new protocols

Implementing a contactless cleaning program requires training employees on new cleaning protocols. Cleaning management software can help streamline this process by providing step-by-step instructions on how to clean different areas. Some tips to keep in mind when training employees include:

Provide clear instructions on how to clean different areas using the cleaning management software.

Train employees on the importance of following new cleaning protocols.

Use cleaning management software to track employee training and ensure everyone is up-to-date on new protocols.

Quick Note: Encourage employees to ask questions and provide feedback on the new cleaning protocols, as their input can help improve the program.

3 – Use digital checklists to track cleaning tasks

Cleaning management software can help businesses track cleaning tasks by providing digital checklists that can be accessed by employees in real-time. Some tips to keep in mind when using digital checklists include:

Develop a checklist that includes all cleaning tasks that need to be completed.

Use cleaning management software to track which tasks have been completed and when.

Make the checklist easily accessible to all employees using the cleaning management software.

Quick Note: Consider using QR codes on cleaning equipment and supplies that link to the digital checklist, ensuring that employees have access to the correct checklist for the task at hand.

4 – Use contactless technologies

Contactless technologies can help businesses reduce the risk of transmission of viruses and bacteria. Cleaning management software can help businesses implement these technologies by providing real-time data on when areas were last cleaned. Some contactless technologies to consider include:

Motion-activated soap dispensers and faucets.

Automatic hand sanitizer dispensers.

UV-C light technology for disinfecting surfaces.

Quick Note: Communicate with customers and employees about the use of contactless technologies, as this can help alleviate any concerns they may have about the cleaning process.

5 – Monitor and adapt the program

Implementing a contactless cleaning program is an ongoing process. Cleaning management software can help businesses monitor the program and make necessary adjustments. Some tips to keep in mind when monitoring and adapting the program include:

Use cleaning management software to track which areas require the most attention.

Monitor employee compliance with new cleaning protocols using the software.

Use data from the cleaning management software to make necessary adjustments to the program.

Quick Note: Consider conducting regular audits of the program to ensure that it is meeting the needs of the facility and its occupants, and to identify any areas for improvement.

Conclusion

Implementing a contactless cleaning program with a cleaning management software is essential in maintaining a safe and healthy environment for employees and customers. By following the five steps outlined in this article, businesses can prioritize cleaning tasks, train employees on new protocols, use digital checklists to track cleaning tasks, implement contactless technologies, and monitor and adapt the program.

This approach ensures that cleaning is carried out effectively and efficiently, reducing the risk of transmission of viruses and bacteria. Investing in well-designed cleaning management software can not only improve the quality of cleaning but also instill confidence in customers and employees, making it an important consideration for businesses today.