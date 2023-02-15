Dave Hollis Girlfriend: Who Was His New Girlfriend? Also Check Details On Heidi Powell, His Death News, And Kids

This article provides complete details about Dave Hollis Girlfriend and further details about Dave Hollis demise. Follow our article for the latest updates.

The sudden death Dave Hollis:

The sudden death of Dave Hollis has been the talk of the town. The news about his sudden death has caught everyone’s attention. His entire family members were devastated to learn about his death. The news about his death has been surfacing through the social platforms.

The Death of Dave Hollis has been the most discussed topic on the internet. Dave Hollis died on Saturday, 11th February at his house in Austin. The famous podcast and author passed away at the age of 47. The sad news has devastated all his friends and family members. He is survived by his girlfriend Heidi Powell and four children. Dave has always been a part of successful projects during his career time at Disney. However, his sudden death has saddened everyone.

At the same time, the cause of Dave Hollis death has not been revealed by his family members. The sad news about Dave’s demise has been surfacing through the internet. The news has become viral in many online platforms. Tributes are flooded throughout the social platforms after learning the death of Former Disney executive Dave Hollis.

Details on Dave Hollis New Girlfriend:

The news about Dave Hollis death has been trending through the online platforms. People learnt about his death on 11th February when the news went viral. He left behind his four children and his girlfriend starring Heidi Powell.

Heidi Powell, the girlfriend of Dave Hollis is professionally a fitness trainer and media personality. Her date of birth is 28th March 1982 at Flagstaff, Arizona. She is currently 40 years old. Heldi Powell is also a writer and the co-author of the New York Times best book Choose More Lose More. She also featured the ABC show, Good morning America, etc. She later expanded her career by launching personal development courses.

Heldi Powell was previously married to Chris Powell, a fitness trainer. They both were blessed with two children. The couple decided to get separated on May 2020. Later in 2020, Dave invited Heldi to his podcast show where they met first time. After that they decide to date each other. Dave Hollis was the Boyfriend of Heidi Powell.

Further details about Davis Hollis:

Real name: Dave Hollis

Birth date: 14 th February 1975

Birth place: California, U.S

Profession: Author and podcast

Age: 47 years

Girlfriend: Heidi Powell

Kids : 4

Died on: 11 th February 2023

Death cause: Not Known

Summing up:

This is a really sad, disturbing death. Dave Hollis was a rising star at Disney in movie distribution, then left to start a lifestyle guru company with wife Rachel which went wildly off the rails. It was crazy enough as it is – but now Dave has died at 47. https://t.co/XKWGP0ITap — Sharon Waxman (@sharonwaxman) February 14, 2023

Dave Hollis Linkedin- FAQ

Q1. Who is Dave Hollis?

Answer: Author and Podcast

Q2. What is Dave Hollis age?

Answer: 47 years

Q3. Why is Dave Hollis trending on internet?

Answer: Dave Hollis passed away

Q4. When did Dave Hollis die?

Answer: 11th February 2023

Q5. Where did Dave Hollis die?

Answer: At his house in Austin

Q6. Who is Dave Hollis girlfriend?

Answer: Heidi Powell

Q7. Did the news about Dave Hollis death become viral on online platforms?

Answer: Yes

