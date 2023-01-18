Is Belkyonline com Scam or Legit {Jan 2023} Detailed Reviews!

The below-written post will help you get all the facts and details for the trending website Belkyonline and will make you aware of, Is Belkyonline com Scam or Legit.

Are you a fashion freak? Is your mood off as you cannot give yourself a trendy look in winter? Are you looking for an online portal from where you can get a glamorous collection for winter wear? Have you heard of the Belkyonline com portal?

Many online shoppers from the United States region wonder about this website's legitimacy due to ongoing shopping scams.

Find All The Essential Authenticity Details!

Domain registration date: it was registered on 14th December 2022, not more than a month back.

Domain expiry date: It will expire on 14th December 2023, within a year.

Owner’s identification: The owner’s details are completely identified with WHOIS services, but no detail is available.

Trust Score: It has only gained a very low score, 1%.

Trust Index: It has received a very poor ranking, 39.7 points.

Website Popularity: 6362008, very poor popularity score gained.

HTTPS security: A valid HTTPS connection is found.

Blacklist Status: Not detected by any blacklist engine.

Belkyonline com Reviews : It lacks authentic feedback.

Social media links: Facebook, Twitter, Line, WhatsApp, Tumblr, and Pinterest icons are present under each product, but only to give reviews on the consumer’s official social page.

Phishing score: It has received 1 mark out of 100.

Threat & Malware: It has received 55 points for each header, a red alert.

Proximity to suspicious sites: It has received 15 points for it.

Plagiarism: the address, company name, and product details found exactly similar to the other online shopping portals.

Know about the Portal

This domain deals in selling various latest outfits for winter like fur jackets, long velvet coats, quilts, and more designable trendy winter accessories, to give you an outstanding look and comfort living at affordable prices and great discounts, so we need

Additionally, you can also browse the order placing details and reason for great discounts in a proper given section available on the home page.

Specifications!

URL: https://belkyonline.com

Email ID: belkyonline@mylauk.com

Phone Number: Not mentioned.

Company Name: FADEL-BEATTY LIMITED

Company Registration Address: SUITE 10542, BALMORAL INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, ABBEYLANDS, NAVAN MEATH, C15 DD72, IRELAND (This is not the returning address).

Shipping & Delivery: The complete time will be 1-5 business days for the product’s processing & delivery. However, time varies for different countries.

Return & Refund Details: They are addressing a 30-days returning policy.



Payment methods: You can pay via Debit/Credit Card through American Express, Discover, JCB, VISA, MAESTRO, MASTERCARD, and PayPal.

Pros of shopping on this portal!

Company details are present on the official site.

A 30-day return policy is applicable.

No blacklist engine has detected this portal.

A valid HTTPS connection is found.

The owner’s details are identified with WHOIS services.

Cons to validate Belkyonline com Reviews!

Phone number and reviews are not found.

The owner’s details are not present on WHOIS and the official site.

Broken links for social media are present.

Company details are found copied from other portals.

What do Customer Reviews Suggest?

Customer reviews are essential to give any portal an authentic look. But unfortunately, this portal needs more authentic customer feedback. Also, the external portal should have given reviews. Moreover, social media links are present only to share product details and reviews on the consumer’s homepage.

Conclusion

What do you think about this shopping site? Please comment.

FAQs

Q1. What are the terms for returning a product?

Your item must be unused and in the original packaging.

Q2. What are the shipping options?

For all orders over $49, you can choose these options:

Standard Shipping: Free (10-15 business days)

We offer 2 options for all orders less than $49:

Standard Shipping: $6.99 (10-15 business days)

VIP Shipping: $12.99 (7-10 business days)

Q3. What are the current ongoing offers?

Any 4 for $34.9

Any 7 for $42.9

Any 10 for $49.9

Any 14 for $54.9

Any 20 for $59.9

Q4. Why are the prices too low?

They are processing orders directly from the factory.